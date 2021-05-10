Luka Doncic HITS Cavaliers' Collin Sexton In The Groin, Gets Ejected From NBA Game

Dallas Mavericks centre Luka Doncic was ejected from the team's 124-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after hitting Collin Sexton below the belt. The 22-year-old, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, was assessed a flagrant 2 foul for the act, which resulted in an automatic ejection from the game in the third quarter. However, Doncic later claimed the hit that led to his ejection against the Cavaliers wasn't done intentionally.

Mavericks vs Cavaliers: Dallas cruise to victory despite Doncic ejection

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson racked up 20, allowing playoff-bound Dallas to overcome the loss of Doncic early in the third quarter and roll to a 124-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Sexton scored 24 points for the Cavaliers, who lost their 10th straight game — matching their longest skid of the season — and have not won since beating the Chicago Bulls on April 21. Kevin Love added eight points and 11 rebounds, and Mfiondu Kabengele had 14 points.

Luka gets ejected for hitting Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/op2KXrPAdT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2021

Luka Doncic ejection: What happened during Luka Doncic Collin Sexton tussle?

Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ejected early in the third quarter of his team's 124-97 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers after being called for a flagrant foul 2. Early in the third quarter, Doncic and Sexton were battling for a rebound under the basket. Sexton initially engaged the contact when he charged into Doncic to try and dislodge him from his spot, however, Doncic responded with a backhanded swing. Although it wasn't an overly powerful strike, the officials were always going to be more stringent with any hits to the head, neck or groin areas.

Following a lengthy replay review, the officials ruled that Doncic made "an aggressive strike to the groin area" of Cavs guard Sexton, justifying the flagrant 2 ruling. On the court, Doncic responded to the ruling with wide eyes, indicating surprise. He also laughed as he exited the floor.

Following the game, Doncic said that he thought the review was to determine whether his foul occurred before the shot clock violation. "That's what I thought they were looking at. was really surprised when they called a flagrant 2." Sexton also later admitted he did not believe Doncic had any malicious intent on the play.

Fortunately for Doncic, the flagrant 2 foul does not count towards his technical foul total. Doncic has 15 technical fouls this season, one shy of an automatic one-game suspension. He was previously tossed during the Mavericks' loss to the Kings for picking up two technical fouls earlier this month.

