Luka Doncic Injury Update: Mavs Star listed As Day-to-day After Sustaining A Quad Injury

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks were dealt a major blow when it was confirmed that Luka Doncic had been downgraded from questionable to doubtful ahead of their game against the Chicago Bulls. Reports claimed that Doncic suffered a contusion in his left quadriceps during the encounter against the Miami Heat on Friday. However, netizens have now been curious to know more about Luka Doncic's injury and wondered whether it would keep him out for a lengthy period.

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star suffers quad contusion

While speaking to reporters ahead of his team's 108-118 defeat against the Chicago Bulls, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on Luka Doncic. The 21-year-old sustained a quad injury during the second quarter of the Mavs' 93-83 win over the Miami Heat on Friday. He was initially listed as 'questionable' for the game against the Bulls but his status was later downgraded to 'doubtful' hours before the contest.

Latest injury report..Luka Doncic has been down graded to doubtful for tonight's game against the Bulls. 6:45 pre @670TheScore — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) January 3, 2021

This led to fans believing that Doncic may have suffered an injury more serious than it was previously reported. It was the first game that Doncic had missed for the Mavs this season. Social media was abuzz over whether Doncic would be available for the game against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

When will Luka Doncic return? Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle provides an update on All-Star

Although it's still uncertain whether Doncic will feature in the game against the Rockets, the Mavs haven't ruled out the possibility of the Slovenian's return on Monday. Head coach Rick Carlisle was asked about Doncic after his team's defeat against the Bulls and he said, “We’ll see how he (Doncic) is tomorrow. I don’t think this is a long-term thing, but we’ll just have to see how he feels when he gets up tomorrow and then see if tomorrow’s going to be a possibility or not.” Doncic is currently listed as day-to-day on Mavs' injury list.

Doncic has gotten off to a relatively slow start with the Mavs this season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.2% overall and 16.1% on 3-pointers in five games. Doncic recorded his best game of the season so far against the Heat, tallying 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Image Credits - Mavs Instagram