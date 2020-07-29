LVA Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, WNBA Live Info

Las Vegas Aces will go head-to-head against Atlanta Dream in the upcoming WNBA game on July 29 (July 30, according to IST). The game is scheduled to start by 10 PM ET (Thursday, 7:30 AM IST). Las Vegas Aces are currently on the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings, having registered a win-loss record of 0-1. Atlanta Dream, on the other hand, sit on the third spot in the Easter Conference standings by winning the only game they have played in the season. Fans can play the LVA vs ATL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LVA vs ATL Dream11 prediction and the LVA vs ATL Dream11 team.
Lindsay Allen, Liz Cambage, Dearica Hamby, Kayla McBride, Angel McCoughtry, Kelsey Plum, Danielle Robinson, Sugar Rodgers, Carolyn Swords, Avery Warley-Talbert, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young
Jaylyn Agnew, Monique Billings, Brittany Brewer, Kalani Brown, Chennedy Carter, Blake Dietrick, Glory Johnson, Alexis Jones, Betnijah Laney, Erica McCall, Shekinna Stricklen, Courtney Williams, Elizabeth Williams
Atlanta Dream start as favourites to win this game.
Note: The LVA vs ATL Dream11 prediction, LVA vs ATL Playing 11 and LVA vs ATL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LVA vs ATL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.
