LVA Vs NYL Dream11: Aces Vs Liberty Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Team News

The Las Vegas Aces (LVA) will be facing the New York Liberty (NYL) for their upcoming WNBA regular-season game. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, June 15, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, June 16, 7:30 PM IST) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Paradise, Nevada. Here is a look at the LVA vs NYL Dream11 prediction and LVA vs NYL Dream11 team.

LVA vs NYL preview

The Las Vegas Aces will face Liberty with possibly an advantage, currently ranked second in the league and the Western Conference with eight wins and three losses. With a 6-4 (win-loss) record of their own, New York are ranked fourth in the league and second in the Eastern Conference. The Liberty last beat Phoenix Mercury with a narrow 85-83 margin. Las Vegas, on their end, bagged a comfortable 85-78 victory over the Satou Sallaby-led Dallas Wings.

Betnijah Laney leads New York with a 21-point average per game. A'ja Wilson leads Las Vegas with a 19.5-points per game average. The teams will be playing back-to-back games against each other, the second one scheduled for Thursday (Friday IST).

New York has maintained their performance with a strong three-point shooting percentage, while the Aces build on their playmaking. The team's met earlier this month, the Aces coming out on top with a 94-82 score. "I called timeout to yell at them to ‘Get the ball to A'ja Wilson' and that was the end of the game," Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said of Wilson, who finished the game with 30 points and 13 rebounds. "We won the game. That's about the good positive I have".

Jackie Young had 16 points, while Dearica Hamby scored 13 points. Betnijah Laney had 23 points for New York. Rebecca Allen scored 16 and Sami Whitcomb finished with 14 points. The Aces kept on building on their first-half lead, taking control of the game down the stretch.

LVA vs NYL injury report

Las Vegas Aces

Angel McCourthy – Out for the season, knee

New York Liberty

Jocelyn Willoughby – Out for the season, Achilles

Natasha Howard

Sabrina Ionescu – Questionable

Kiah Stokes – Questionable

LVA vs NYL Dream11 prediction in line-ups

Las Vegas Aces – Chelsea Grey, Jackie Younger, Riquna Williams, Liz Cambage, Aja Wilson

New York Liberty – Sami Whitcomb, DiDi Richards, Jazmine Jone, Michaela Onyenwer, Natasha Howard

LVA vs NYL Dream11 team

Point Guard – C Gray (VC), J Jones

Shooting Guard – R Williams

Shooting Forward – J Young, D Richards

Power Forward – B Laney, A Wilson (C)

Centre – M Onyenwere

LVA vs NYL Dream11 team top picks

Las Vegas Aces – Chelsea Grey, Jackie Younger, Riquna Williams

New York Liberty – Sami Whitcomb, DiDi Richards, Jazmine Jone

Note: The above LVA vs NYL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LVA vs NYL game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credits: New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces Instagram)