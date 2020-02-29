MA Vs HGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All Spanish Liga Game Details

Herbalife Gran Canaria will be playing their next game against MoraBanc Andorra in the Spanish League ACB on Saturday night (Sunday, March 1 at 1:30 AM IST). The game between these sides will be played at Govern Andorra. MoraBanc Andorra are ranked 6th on the points table with 12 wins and 9 losses. On the other hand, Herbalife Gran Canaria are ranked 11th on the points table with 9 wins and 11 losses. You can play the MA vs HGC match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MA vs HGC Dream11 team predictions and other details.

Dissabte a les 20h30 tenim a la BMB allò que s'acostuma a anomenar PARTIDÀS 🆚 @GranCanariaCB. Ahir vam enviar el BMB News a impremta amb aquest "peasso" poster de @PerezTyson 📸❤️#MaiPor #CapiCor pic.twitter.com/XPyfczqSSg — MoraBancAndorra (@morabancandorra) February 26, 2020



MA vs HGC Dream11 prediction: MA vs HGC Dream11 preview and injury update

Andorra lost their last game against Burgos by an 88-94 margin. Before that, they won their game against Estudiantes. Meanwhile, in their last 5 games, Gran Canaria have lost thrice and won once.

Currently, no player of either team is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming game.

MA vs HGC Dream11 prediction: Squads

MA vs HGC Dream11 prediction: Herbalife Gran Canaria

Demonte Harper, John Shurna, Matt Costello, Omar Cook, Xavi Rabaseda, Javier Beiran, Beka Burjanadze, Fabio Santana, Ioannis Bourousis, Stan Okoye, Oriol Pauli, Khalifa Diop

MA vs HGC Dream11 prediction: MoraBanc Andorra

Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin, Guikkem Colom, Raimon Carrasco, David Jelinek, Frantz Massenat, Bandja SY, Dejan Todorovic, David Walker, Alexis Bartolome, Tyson Perez, Nacho Liovet, Daniel Clark, Moussa Diagne, Dejan Musli

MA vs HGC Dream11 prediction: Check out our MA vs HGC Dream11 team

Here is the MA vs HGC Dream11 team that can bring you the maximum points during the MA vs HGC live game.

MA vs HGC Dream11 prediction: Match prediction

MoraBanc Andorra start as favourites to win.

Note - The MA vs HGC Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your games.