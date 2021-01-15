Magic Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Quick links:
The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics will lock horns on Friday, 7:30 PM EST (Saturday, 6:00 AM IST) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. After one postponed game due to the COVID-19 crisis and safety protocols, the teams will be ready to play the game on Boston's home turf. The Celtics are currently on a four-game winning streak, while the Magic have lost three in a row.
🔙 to practice #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Mcaeg7jaxQ— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2021
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
Kemba Walker said that the Celtics have a group chat and that Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams have said they are feeling well and those around them too.— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 14, 2021
Currently 7-3 in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will do their best to extend their winning streak. However, with most players out due to the NBA's protocols or injuries, Magic might be able to hold them off. Nikola Vucevic is currently leading the Magic on with a 22.5-point average.
.@NikolaVucevic talked to the media after today's practice 👇 pic.twitter.com/if0awAlM8y— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 15, 2021
The Boston Celtics will beat the Orlando Magic.
