Magic Vs Clippers Prediction: How To Watch NBA Live? Magic Vs Clippers Live Stream Details

The Los Angeles Clippers' game against the Orlando Magic will come after their clean 129-105 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Magic, now without Nikola Vucevic, have lost 13 of their last 15 games. However, with Leonard, the team might bag their seventh straight win. They beat the Bucks without Serge Ibaka, George and Patrick Beverley.

"We need everybody engaged, even guys who are not getting minutes," Leonard said after the Bucks games. "They're watching the game, seeing details of what (they) need to get better at or whoever is on the floor. Just listen to what they're saying and if I'm seeing the same thing when I'm out there".

The Clippers have Leonard leading the team with 26 points per game average. Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr follow. Evan Fournier leads the Magic (19.7 PPG).

Magic vs Clippers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Orlando Magic to bag their seventh straight win.

Magic vs Clippers live stream: How to watch NBA live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 30, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, March 31, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Magic vs Clippers TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Prime Tic, Fox Sports Florida and NBA League Pass.

Magic vs Clippers team news

Los Angeles Clippers

Rajon Rondo – Out, adductor

Serge Ibaka – Out, back

Patrick Beverley – Out, knee

Paul George – Out, foot

Orlando Magic

Gary Harris – Out, thigh

Markelle Fultz – Out for the season, knee

Jonathan Isaac – Out for the season, knee

Terrence Ross – Day to day, knee

Cole Anthony – Out, rib

NBA standings

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers are placed third in the Western Conference with 32 wins and 16 losses. The Utah Jazz are ranked first with a 35-11 (win-loss) record, the Phoenix Suns following. The LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets rank below the Clippers. The East has the Philadelphia 76ers leading, followed by the Brooklyn Nets.

