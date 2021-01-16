Magic Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center on Saturday, January 16. The NBA regular-season game between the two Eastern Conference giants is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 17 at 4:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Magic vs Nets team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

ALSO READ: Is Kyrie Irving Willing To Sit Out For The ENTIRE NBA 2021 Season After Anger At Nets?

Magic vs Nets game preview

The Orlando Magic have won six and lost six games in the NBA this season. Steve Clifford's side is currently going through a torrid period, having lost four on the trot, with its most recent defeat coming against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Magic are 27th in the league in scoring offense with 106.1 points per game so far this season. However, on Saturday, the result for Clifford will be more important as his side has slumped to sixth place on the table following a disappointing week.

On the other hand, the Nets have won seven and lost six games this season. Steve Nash's side suffered defeat against the Thunder last Sunday but bounced back with wins over the Nuggets and the Knicks. The Nets will also be hoping for more positive news on new acquisition James Harden, who could make his debut against the Magic if he completes his physical.

ALSO READ: Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 By NBA For Partying And Violating Protocols, Fans React

Magic vs Nets team news, injuries and suspensions

For Orlando, Clifford is still without several key players. Chuma Okeke, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams and Mo Bamba are listed as unavailable for the game on Saturday.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. the Magic: pic.twitter.com/76ZHmGAdgb — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 15, 2021

For the Nets, guard Kyrie Irving will miss his sixth game in a row. Irving violated the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and will sit out the game against the Nets. Tyler Johnson and Nicolas Claxton are also ruled out.

ALSO READ: NBA Fines Irving $50,000 For Health, Safety Violations

Magic vs Nets prediction and H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 117 times in the past. The Magic hold the upper hand in the H2H record with 66 wins over the Nets. The Nets have recorded 51 victories over the Magic in the past. With Kevin Durant, the Nets have looked a formidable team this season and should see off the Magic at their home turf.

NBA live stream: How to watch Magic vs Nets in India?

There will be no Magic vs Nets live stream/telecast in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content

ALSO READ: NBA Scores: Rockets Win First Game Without Harden In 9 Years, Warriors Lose To Nuggets

Image Credits - Nets, Orlando Magic Instagram