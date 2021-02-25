Magic Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h, Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Orlando Magic at home, hoping to score their eighth straight win. Fans will return to the Barclays Center, hoping their side to continue rising in the Eastern Conference. Led by Kevin Durant, the team is currently undefeated since their 122-111 loss against the Detroit Pistons on February 9. While Durant might return by the All-Star break, the Nets (with James Harden and Kyrie Irving), have continued to prevail.

Per NBA stats, this will be the Nets' first eight-game winning streak since their 14-game streak in 2006. The Magic, on the other hand, will play after a loss to the Detroit Pistons. "For the most part, we just came out slow," Terrence Ross said, adding that it does not happen all the time. Nikola Vucevic (an All-Star now), leads the team with a 23.9-point average.

Magic vs Nets live stream: How to watch Magic vs Nets live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Thursday, February 25, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, February 26, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, USA.

Magic vs Nets TV channel (the USA only) – YES Network, Fox Sports Florida and NBA League Pass.

Magic vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot – Out, hip

Jeff Green – Out, shoulder

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony – Out, rib

Aaron Gordon – Out, ankle

Markelle Fultz – Out for the season, knee

Jonathan Isaac – Out for the season, knee

Magic vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will edge past the Orlando Magic.

NBA standings

Currently second in the Eastern Conference with 21 wins and 12 losses, the Brooklyn Nets are quickly catching up to the No. 1 seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Last year's table-toppers Milwaukee Bucks come in third with a 19-13 win-loss record. On the other hand, the Orlando Magic are currently ranked 12th with 13 wins and 19 losses. The Washington Wizards are ranked 13th.

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram )