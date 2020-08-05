Magic Vs Raptors Live Stream Details: How To Watch NBA Live In India?

The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors will continue their campaign at the NBA bubble with a matchup on Wednesday, August 5, 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, August 5, 5:30 AM IST). The Raptors last defeated Miami Heat, and are currently placed second in the Eastern Conference. The Magic, on the other hand, are ranked eighth in the East.

Orlando Magic vs Raptors live stream details: How to watch NBA live?

The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors game will not be nationally broadcast in the USA or India. However, Canadian viewers can watch the game on Sportsnet ONE. Other than television, the game will be available to stream live on streaming services. US Fans can stream on services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or AT&T TV NOW, which offer an NBA TV subscription in their package.

Indian fans have the SONY LIV app or FanCode app (India's official NBA streaming partner) as an option. All games will be available to fans who buy the NBA League Pass. The league pass, which can be a monthly or yearly subscription, allows fans to stream all games at the bubble along with the upcoming NBA Draft and a seven-day NBA TV archive.

Orlando Magic vs Raptors live stream: What time is Magic vs Raptors game?

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, August 5, 5:30 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: Sportsnet ONE (Canada)

Magic vs Raptors team news and preview

Kyle Lowry (33 PTS, career-high 14 REB) stuffs the stat sheet to lead the @Raptors to victory in their Orlando opener! #WeTheNorth #WholeNewGame



OG Anunoby: 23 PTS, 3-3 3PM

LeBron James: 20 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/mCyNulxooD — NBA (@NBA) August 2, 2020

The Raptors will be looking for a third straight win at the NBA bubble during their game against the Magic. As of now, the Raptors are on a six-game winning streak overall. This season, the Raptors have won all the Magic-Raptors matchups, the last one being at Orlando in November.

The Magic will also be without Jonathan Isaac, who tore his ACL in his left knee during their game against the Sacramento Kings. The Raptors beat the Lakers 107-92 on Saturday (Sunday IST) but struggled while holding off the Heat on Monday (Tuesday IST).

final. back at it tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/mzu7rzPslr — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 5, 2020

(Image source: NBA official site)