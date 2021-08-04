Major League Baseball Game Interrupted By Cat, Security Launches Hilarious Chase; Watch

On Monday, bizarre circumstances occurred during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. After making his way onto the pitch, a cat caused mayhem in the game. During the eighth inning, the game had to be called off because the cat was circling the field and avoiding multiple ground personnel. As the kitty gave the ground staff at Yankees stadium a good run, fans chanted "MVP (most valuable player)" from the stands.

The cat was "too quick"

According to Joey Gallo, the outfielder of the New York Yankees, catching the cat was a bit of a challenge. He believed that the methods for obtaining the cat should have worked but the cat was too quick.

To get out of the pitch, the cat climbed up on the fence. But, just as the ground crew was attempting to remove it from the advertising barrier, it dashed back towards the pitch. "What are they doing? Oh, my goodness," the announcer expressed displeasure with the ground staff. The kitty eventually exited the pitch via a modest advertising gate.

Netizens reaction

The incident's footage instantly went viral on social media and invited a number of comments from the netizens. Many joked that the Yankees' stadium had been hacked. A Twitter user wrote: "Yankee Stadium security chases a cat around the field for nearly four minutes and never gets its hands on what might be the most elusive animal that ever lived." Another comment read, "This looks exactly like my cat and I’m wondering if she snuck to the Bronx earlier."

Some speculated that the cat was intimidated by the circumstance, which must have been perplexing for the cat.

Cedric Mullins, an outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles, said that he noticed the cat "just chilling" in the dugout earlier in the game. According to MLB.com, Cedric had no idea what was going on as he heard the crowd cheering. He didn't notice the cat until he reached the outfield wall. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was reported to have said in an interview on WFAN sports radio on Tuesday that the only thing that was entertaining last night was the cat.

There have been no additional updates on the cat's whereabouts or well-being as of yet.

