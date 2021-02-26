Malik Beasley Sentenced To 12-game Suspension By NBA After Assault Rifle Incident

Last September, Malik Beasley was involved in an assault rifle incident. On Thursday (Friday IST), the NBA finally took a decision about the same, suspending Beasley without pay for 12 games. The Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas soon issued a statement, stating that as an organization, they completely support the NBA's decision.

Malik Beasley suspension to cost him $1.1 million

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley -- a Most Improved Player candidate -- is being suspended 12 games by the NBA for conduct stemming from charges in offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2021

"As an organization, we fully support today's decision by the NBA," Rosas wrote. "As we work together with Malik to advance his development as a player and a person, we look forward to seeing his growth". The suspension will begin from Saturday (Sunday IST), when the Wolves will play in Washington.

Statement from Gersson Rosas on Malik Beasley’s suspension: pic.twitter.com/t0h6hjetxM — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 25, 2021

Beasley will return in March and will play against the Houston Rockets next. Per reports, he will lose $1.1 million. He opted for a plea deal earlier, which got his drug charges dropped. Beasley was charged with 120 days in jail, which will be served either in a workhouse or home confinement. The sentence will happen after the concludes in the NBA season.

"We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices," Beasley's attorney said in a statement to ESPN's Marj Schlabach.

Beasley, traded to the Timberwolves last February, signed a four-year $60 million contract this offseason. He has been essential for the team this season, scoring 20.5 points per game.

Malik Beasley Larsa Pippen scandal

Last year, Beasley was seen on a date with Larsa Pippen. This indicated that he was cheating on his wife Montana Yao. Throughout the scandal, fans were calling out Beasley for cheating. Things got worse when Yao claimed that she and their child were asked to leave the house they were living in.

Malik Beasley wife

Per reports, Yao's lawyers have accused Beasley of giving only $800 for the care of their son, despite making $15 million. “Montana was a successful model before she met Mr. Beasley, but gave it up to focus on starting a family with him. She and her son are now forced to stay with relatives until she can restart her career," her lawyers claimed.

(Image credits: Malik Beasley Instagram)