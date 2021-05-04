Mambacita Hoodie: NBA Legend Allen Iverson Becomes Latest Star To Sport Iconic Wear

On late Gianna Bryant's would-be 15th birthday, Vanessa Bryant launched a clothing line, which celebrated and honoured her and Kobe Bryant's daughter. The product was a large success, the proceeds going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Along with several stars, Allen Iverson too chose to support the cause.

Allen Iverson Mambacita hoodie tribute to Gianna Bryant

"God bless all the Mambacitas of the world," Iverson wrote on Twitter. He added the hashtag "PlayGigisWay", which has been used to honour Gigi. Fans replied under the tweet, happy that the Philadelphia 76ers legend was helping honour Gianna, who was working towards playing basketball professionally like her father.

Among many more NBA players, the Golden State Warriors also paid tribute to Gianna, wearing the Mambacita hoodies before the game. Steph Curry and Draymond Green donned matching Mambacita hoodie warriors jumpsuits which were released. Curry also made a post on his Twitter account in memory of Gianna.

Gianna, Kobe Bryant and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The crash occurred due to adverse weather, while the group was headed to Thousand Oaks for a basketball game. The hoodies, meant to honour Gianna's legacy, were inspired by her black and white uniform as well.

Where to buy Mambacita hoodie?

To release the new line honouring Gianna, Vanessa partnered with Dannijo. The clothes are exclusively available on their site, which sold out sooner than many expected. Available in adult size and kid, the set sells for a couple of hundred dollars. The two-piece adult sweat set is sold at $332, while the children's hoodies are for $224. The adult hoodies alone are for $224, while the children's hoodies are for $124. They also released face masks, sold for $24.

What is Vanessa Bryant net worth?

As per reports, Vanessa Bryant is the sole successor of Bryant's billion-dollar empire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa Bryant's net worth is $600 million – a number which was calculated after Bryant's death. Recent reports state that she has also inherited Bryant's BodyArmor shares which are now worth a reported $200 million. The fortune also includes Bryant's properties and investments.

(Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures)

(Image credits: Allen Iverson Twitter, Vanessa Bryant Instagram)