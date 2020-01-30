Marcus Morris Apologizes On Twitter After Receiving Backlash For Insulting Jae Crowder

The New York Knicks played against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). During the game, Knicks' Elfrid Payton got into a brawl against Grizzlies Jae Crowder. The altercation took place with under 50 seconds left in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game. After the altercation, Marcus Morris insulted Jae Crowder, which resulted in a backlash from fans.

NBA 2019-20: Marcus Morris insults Jae Crowder by saying he has 'female tendencies' after his brawl with Elfrid Payton

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back...he's soft, very woman-like"



- Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

After the game, Morris insulted Crowder during an interview with the press. He called Crowder unprofessional for his behaviour during the game. Marcus Morris admitted that he had a problem with the last shot made, as it had nothing to do with the game. He even stated that Crowder had 'female tendencies' and flops around the court. Fans reacted badly to the comment, and Marcus Morris ended up apologizing about his statement, saying that it was made in the heat of the moment. Marcus Morris even added that he did not want any woman to feel disrespected and he respects every woman.

I apologize for using the term “female tendencies” I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) January 30, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Marcus Morris' 'female tendencies comment is criticized on Twitter

Play like women?....my women's team is tougher than your NBA team. Maybe you need some female tendencies and you could win a few games. — Chad Jones (@CoachChadJones) January 30, 2020

As a woman I often just flop around and throw my head back. Just walking along or buying groceries or at my job or sleeping or whatever, just flopping or throwing my head back, as a woman. — Pamela Voorhees (@PamelaVoorhee10) January 30, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Knicks Elfrid Payton and Grizzlies Jae Crowder get into an ugly on-court brawl

Dirty foul and lots of pushing between the Knicks and Grizzlies! pic.twitter.com/Fh8kUGMctj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 30, 2020

Elfird Payton managed to score a shot on Jae Crowder as the latter tried to score a corner three-pointer. Elfird Payton, who looked visibly irked, knocked Jae Crowder into the first row. Morris and Crowder were ejected for instigating the fight. Elfrid Payton was given a flagrant 2 foul, which results in direct ejection.

Grizzlies vs Knicks: Grizzlies defeated New York Knicks 127-106

