Marcus Morris Apologizes On Twitter After Receiving Backlash For Insulting Jae Crowder

Basketball News

NBA: After the game, Marcus Morris insulted Crowder during an interview with the press. He called Crowder unprofessional for his behaviour during the game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marcus Morris

The New York Knicks played against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). During the game, Knicks' Elfrid Payton got into a brawl against Grizzlies Jae Crowder. The altercation took place with under 50 seconds left in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game. After the altercation, Marcus Morris insulted Jae Crowder, which resulted in a backlash from fans.  

Also read | LeBron James more worried about Bronny James' school than possibility of Knicks draft

NBA 2019-20: Marcus Morris insults Jae Crowder by saying he has 'female tendencies' after his brawl with Elfrid Payton

After the game, Morris insulted Crowder during an interview with the press. He called Crowder unprofessional for his behaviour during the game. Marcus Morris admitted that he had a problem with the last shot made, as it had nothing to do with the game. He even stated that Crowder had 'female tendencies' and flops around the court. Fans reacted badly to the comment, and Marcus Morris ended up apologizing about his statement, saying that it was made in the heat of the moment. Marcus Morris even added that he did not want any woman to feel disrespected and he respects every woman. 

NBA 2019-20: Marcus Morris' 'female tendencies comment is criticized on Twitter

Also read | Knicks' Elfrid Payton ejected after ugly on-court brawl with Grizzlies' Jae Crowder

NBA 2019-20: Knicks Elfrid Payton and Grizzlies Jae Crowder get into an ugly on-court brawl

Elfird Payton managed to score a shot on Jae Crowder as the latter tried to score a corner three-pointer. Elfird Payton, who looked visibly irked, knocked Jae Crowder into the first row. Morris and Crowder were ejected for instigating the fight. Elfrid Payton was given a flagrant 2 foul, which results in direct ejection. 

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers and Lakers in the hunt for Knicks' Marcus Morris?

Grizzlies vs Knicks: Grizzlies defeated New York Knicks 127-106

Also read | LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

Published:
COMMENT
