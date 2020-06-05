Mark Cuban Decided Not To Run Against Donald Trump Based On Commissioned Pollster

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was close to joining the 2020 presidential election race as an independent but decided not to do so. During a recent interview, Cuban revealed that he analysed the results of a commissioned pollster, which made him reach his decision. Cuban revealed the details of his decision while talking to the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics David Axelrod for The Axe Files podcast.

Also read | Mark Cuban and Donald Trump: Mark Cuban 'keeping the door wide open' for a run in 2020 Presidential race: Report

Mark Cuban on why he decided against the presidential campaign vs Donald Trump

Cuban revealed that the poll showed a lot of support from independents. Cuban had hired the pollster during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to see where he stands against current US President Donald Trump and speculative Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Cuban revealed that the poll showed he would take some votes from Trump, mostly with independents.

If they compared him, Trump and Biden, Cuban dominated 77 percent of the independent vote and could take some votes from both the other candidates. However, he could only bring in 25 percent on aggregate. Cuban explained that he 'analyzed and scrutinized every which way, projected' and they could 'only him getting up to 25 percent'. This is why Cuban did not go ahead with his campaign.

The 61-year-old billionaire also added that he backed down as his family 'voted it down'. He explained that if his chances were higher and he could have taken more votes from either side, he would have been able to convince his family. However, the numbers were not worth it.

Also read | Mark Cuban and Donald Trump: Donald Trump aims 'to bring sports back', adds Vince McMahon, Mark Cuban to advisory panel

Cuban also said that a major part of him not running was not about Trump getting re-elected, but about not being able to win. He admitted that his competitive side thought he could do it, but he knew it would come down to the other two candidates. Cuban had considered running for US President before and had even stated he would take down the then-Republican runner Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton but pulled back even then by saying he wanted to impact society in other ways.

On the podcast, Cuban called out Trump for his lack of leadership, saying that he is not a leader at all and has zero communication skills. Cuban believes Trump has been counterproductive and has led to the USA being 'diminished globally'.

Also read | Mark Cuban white people: George Floyd protests continue, Mark Cuban white people comment

Mark Cuban white people comment on Twitter

Dear White People: We are the ones that need to change. This is not one man's story. This is almost every black man's story. Which is why the problem is ours. We need to find OUR way to change what we do. There is no quick fix. It's a moral imperative https://t.co/V6VVAlvpB7 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 2, 2020

Also read | Donald Trump bible photo: Alex Caruso rips Donald Trump over 'staged PR photos', calls out troll on Twitter