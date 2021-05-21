Mavericks Vs Clippers: Mark Cuban Takes Hilarious Dig At Rondo's Shooting Ahead Of Playoff

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will be facing each other once again in the NBA Playoffs Round 1. For the Clippers, this remains a way to redeem themselves, while the Mavericks look to aim for a deeper postseason run. Before the playoffs begin, however, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took a fun dig at LA Clippers star Rajon Rondo. This is expected to heat up the Mavericks vs Clippers matchup.

Mavericks vs Clippers: Mark Cuban commented on Rajon Rondo's shooting before NBA Playoffs Round 1

Mark Cuban has never been one to shy away from a candid comment, especially before the postseason. This time, Cuban took a dig at Rajon Rondo, who used to play with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2014-15 season. He made the comments while on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Zing: @mcuban on The Fan about Rajon Rondo: “I hope he shoots a lot.”



Cuban also says Mavs now have permission to increase fan capacity for Games 3 and 4 (and 6) to 12,000. “And we’re trying to get to 15,000” with arena reconfigurations. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 20, 2021

“I hope he shoots a lot,” Cuban said while speaking of Rando. "I hope he takes more shots than any guy on the team from outside the paint". While Rondo is considered a key player with his ball-handling and playmaking, his shooting is not the best he has to offer. Cuban, aware of Rondo's game, spoke about the same, pointing it out during the show.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers playoffs schedule

LA Clippers vs Mavericks – Saturday, May 22, 4:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 23, 2:00 AM IST)

LA Clippers vs Mavericks – Tuesday, May 25, 10:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 26, 8:00 AM IST)

Mavericks vs LA Clippers – Friday, May 28, 9:30 PM EST (Saturday, May 29, 7:00 AM IST)

Mavericks vs LA Clippers – Sunday, May 30, 9:30 PM EST (Monday, May 31, 7:00 AM IST)

LA Clippers vs Mavericks – Tuesday, June 1, TBD EST (Wednesday, June 2, TBD IST)

Mavericks vs LA Clippers – Thursday, June 3, TBD EST (Friday, June 4, TBD IST)

LA Clippers vs Mavericks – June 5 TBD EST (June 6 TBD IST)

