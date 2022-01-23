Mavericks Vs Grizzlies: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Dallas Mavericks are all set to host the Memphis Grizzlies in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the American Airlines Center on Sunday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 AM IST on January 24.

The Mavericks currently are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with 26 wins, while the Grizzlies are currently in third place with 32 victories. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Mavericks vs Grizzlies live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Mavericks vs Grizzlies live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Mavericks vs Grizzlies live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:30 AM BST on Monday, January 24.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Mavericks vs Grizzlies live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 23.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies team news

Dallas Mavericks predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Luka Doncic

Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson

Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith

Power Forward: Maxi Kleber

Centre: Kristaps Porzingis

Injury news: Sterling Brown (left foot soreness)

Ya can't stop this man.



JB's got 17 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WW6uSsfY76 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 21, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Ja Morant

Shooting Guard: Zaire Williams

Small Forward: John Konchar

Power Forward: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Centre: Steven Adams

Injury news: Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain)

