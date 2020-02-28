Mavericks Vs Heat Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Match Live And Other Details

Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks will face each other on February 28, 2020 (February 29 at 6:30 AM IST). The game will be held at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Downtown Miami, Florida. Here are the Mavericks vs Heat live streaming details.

Mavericks vs Heat live streaming online: How to watch Mavericks vs Heat live telecast in India

Indian fans who want to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Mavericks vs Heat live stream, fans will have to tune in at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Mavericks vs Heat live streaming on Sony and the Mavericks vs Heat live stream online on Sony LIV.

Mavericks vs Heat live streaming details: How to watch Mavericks vs Heat live stream online

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch Mavericks vs Heat live. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Mavericks vs Heat live streaming details: How to watch the Mavericks vs Heat live telecast in India

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Mavericks vs Heat live match is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels.

Mavericks vs Heat live streaming details: Mavericks vs Heat live match preview

Miami Heat currently have a 36-22 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference. The Dallas Mavericks are currently on the seventh spot of the Western Conference with a 36-23 win-loss record. Miami Heat lost their last NBA game by a 126-129 margin against Timberwolves. They are currently on a two-game losing streak. As for the Mavericks, they won 109-103 against Spurs in their last NBA game.

