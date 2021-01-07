Mavericks Vs Nuggets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, H2H Record And Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will go up against the Denver Nuggets (DEN) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020. The game will be played at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The DAL vs DEN live streaming is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, January 8, 2021. Here is our Mavericks vs Nuggets prediction, information on how to watch Mavericks vs Nuggets live in India and where to catch Mavericks vs Nuggets live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: Mavericks vs Nuggets prediction and preview

The Dallas Mavericks will be hoping to keep their positive momentum going after an impressive 13-point win over the Houston Rockets that took them to the ninth spot of the Western Conference standings. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have been trending upward as well, winning their last two games after a rough 1-4 start to the 2020-21 NBA season. Nikola Jokic and team are on the eighth spot of the table, making this upcoming clash an expected cracker.

Also Read l LeBron James receives death threat from NBA fan for February game vs Brooklyn Nets

Mavericks vs Nuggets live stream: Mavericks vs Nuggets team news

Kristaps Porzingis and Trey Burke were both ruled out by the Mavericks on the NBA’s official injury report. While Porzingis is getting ready for possible surgery, Burke will be absent due to illness. Denver are listing Michael Porter Jr as questionable as the small-forward has missed last three games because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

NBA News: Mavericks vs Nuggets Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction is that the Denver Nuggets will come out on top in this contest.

Also Read l NBA scores: 76ers weather Beal storm, Giannis leads Bucks' surge, PG clips Curry's wings

NBA live: Mavericks vs Nuggets head to head record

The Mavericks and the Nuggets have faced off 176 times in the regular season, with the Mavericks winning 90 and the Nuggets winning 86.

𝗛𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿



Nikola straight owned the second half last night!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/odipQiC6Bu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 6, 2021

Mavericks vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Mavericks vs Nuggets live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch Mavericks vs Nuggets live, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

Also Read l NBA players and coaches shocked, call US Capitol violence 'an absolute disgrace' online

NBA live stream: Mavericks vs Nuggets complete roster

NBA live stream: Dallas Mavericks roster

Tyler Bey, Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke, Willie Cauley-Stein, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr, Nate Hinton, Wes Iwundu, James Johnson, Maxi Kleber, Boban Marjanovic, Dwight Powell, Josh Richardson, Tyrell Terry

NBA live stream: Denver Nuggets roster

Will Barton, Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Isaiah Hartenstein, Markus Howard, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr

Also Read l NBA scores: LeBron helps Lakers past Grizzlies, Nets thump Utah, Bulls leave no 'Trail'

Image Source: Denver Nuggets/ Twitter