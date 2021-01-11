Mavericks Vs Pelicans Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will be locking horns with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, 8:30 PM EST (Tuesday, 7:00 AM IST) at the American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas. With three straight wins, the Mavericks will look to extend their winning streak to four. The Pelicans, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak.

Mavericks vs Pelicans live stream: How to watch Mavericks vs Pelicans live?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Mavericks vs Pelicans TV channel – Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, NBA TV

Mavericks vs Pelicans team news

Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson – Day to day, NBA's health and safety protocols

Dorian Finney-Smith – Day to day, NBA's health and safety protocols

Kristaps Porzingis – Questionable, knee

New Orleans Pelicans

No injuries listed

Kristaps Porzingis has been upgraded to questionable for the first time this season. He is listed among the Mavs’ likely starters in the team’s game notes for Monday’s game against the Pelicans. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 11, 2021

While the Mavericks have found their own pace in the league, Posrzingis returning after the playoffs will help give the team a boost. With COVID-19 protocols in place, the team is already without Maxi Kleiber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson. With Porzingis to aid Doncic, the team could bring home back-to-back wins. The Mavericks are currently on a three-game winning streak, their last victory coming after their 112-98 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Doncic is averaging 26.6 points per game, shooting 45.1% from the field.

Luka Doncic is the 4th fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists (games played). pic.twitter.com/9NfeNZSbdU — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2021

The New Orleans, who last won against the Toronto Raptors earlier this year, will look to bag another win. Brandon Ingram is currently leading the team, averaging 24 points per game. Star rookie Zion Williamson is scoring 21.9 points per game, shooting 55.7% from the field.

Mavericks vs Pelicans prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

(Image credits: Luka Doncic Instagram)