NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Mavericks Vs Sixers, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers scrimmage will be the final scrimmage for both the teams before the season resumes on July 30. The exhibition game will start on July 28, 7:30 PM EST (July 29, 5:00 AM IST). Some scrimmages will be broadcast nationally by NBA TV.

While the Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers scrimmage will be not broadcast nationally live by NBA TV, fans will be able to access the game on NBA TV. The NBA TV is available via the league's official website or app, which can be downloaded on mobile phones and gaming consoles. Fubo.tv will also stream the game live.

The final scrimmage is only 24 hours away! ⏰



Mavs vs Sixers. 7:30PM CT. Watch all the action on @FoxSportsSW Plus! #MFFL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 28, 2020

The NBA TV will offer access to all scrimmages at the NBA bubble for seven days including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. Viewers who have purchased the NBA League pass can view the games, including the NBA 2020 Draft coupled with a 7-day NBA TV archive.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sixers preview

As the 76ers were without Joel Embiid during the 102-97 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ben Simmons scored 14 points and 11 rebounds for the team. Al Horford scored 13 points and 9 boards, while Josh Richardson and Shake Milton added 10 and 11 points each. The Mavericks last lost to the Indiana Pacers 118-111, where Luka Doncic scored a near triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3:00 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5:00 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7:00 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9:00 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1:00 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7:00 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5:00 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5:00 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4:00 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4:00 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6:00 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8:00 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3:00 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3:00 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4:00 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

