Mavericks Vs Spurs Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Game Preview And NBA Standings

The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs will face each other on Thursday morning at 7:00 AM IST (Wednesday 5:30 PM PST). The game will be held at the AT&T Center in Toronto, Canada. Here are the Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming details and the Mavericks vs Spurs preview.

Also read | Michigan State shakes off sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65

Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming: How to watch Mavericks vs Spurs live telecast in India

Indian fans who wish to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Mavericks vs Spurs game, fans will have to tune in at 7:00 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch Mavericks vs Spurs on Sony LIV.

Also read | Monk, Bridges lead Hornets over cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93

Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming: How to watch Mavericks vs Spurs game on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Also read | Allen Iverson breaks down while talking about his memories with Kobe Bryant

Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming: How to watch the Mavericks vs Spurs live telecast in India

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Mavericks vs Spurs game will be broadcasted on SONY SIX at 7:00 AM IST.

Mavericks vs Spurs live streaming: Mavericks vs Spurs preview

The Mavericks currently have a 35-23 win-loss record and are ranked 7th in the Western Conference NBA standings. On the other hand, The Spurs currently have a 24-32 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference NBA standings. Luka Doncic is Mavericks' top performer.

He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (18.5 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (15.3 ppg) have also been performing well. DeMar DeRozan has been the Spurs top performer during this NBA season till now with an average of 22.7 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge follows with an average of 18.8 points. Patty Mills, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay and Dejounte Murray also have averages above 10.

Also read | Sessoms carries Binghamton past Mass.-Lowell 86-84