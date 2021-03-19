Mavericks Vs Trail Blazers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction, Team News

The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns in what promises to be an enthralling clash in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Moda Center and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 20. Here's a look at how to watch NBA live in India, Mavericks vs Trail Blazers live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers prediction and preview

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers are locked in a battle for playoff spots in what is a heavily contested Western Conference table. The Trail Blazers are currently sixth on the table and have two wins on the bounce, ahead of their game against the Mavericks. Dallas meanwhile are eighth in the standings and returned to winning ways last time out before their trip to Portland. The Trail Blazers have won three of their last four games, with the latest coming against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard scored 36 points on the night, to help Portland clinch a 101-93 win. Mavericks meanwhile, bounced back to winning ways with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Luka Doncic scored a game-high 42 points as Dallas clinched a 105-89 win at the Staples Center. Portland are favourites for the clash at home, but the Mavericks will hope to build on their last game's showing and clinch the win against the Trail Blazers.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Portland Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins (out)

Dallas Mavericks: Dorian Finney-Smith, Tyrell Terry (day-to-day), James Johnson, Willie Cauley-Stein (out)

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Derrick Jones Jr, Robert Covington, Enes Kanter

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

NBA channel: Where to watch Mavericks vs Trail Blazers live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Mavericks vs Trail Blazers live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 20. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

