Mavericks Vs Warriors Prediction: NBA Live Stream, Telecast, Mavericks Vs Warriors H2h

The Golden State Warriors will face the Mavericks after a 117-113 win against the Sacramento Kings. With another record-breaking performance from Steph Curry, the Warriors won the 31st game of their season. Scoring 37 points, Curry has now set the NBA record for 85 three-pointers in a month, showing everyone why he is very much a part of the NBA MVP race.

"Obviously when I'm out there I definitely feel like I'm the best shooter in the world," Curry said after the Kings vs Warriors game when asked about who could be the best if he is not. "But it still means I still got to put the work in".

"Incredible, man," Draymond Green said while speaking of Curry's game. "It looked like the rim is the size of the ocean, literally". Green scored 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Warriors' win. This was the team's fourth straight win at home.

The Mavericks also last played vs the Kings, losing 113-106 to the Kings playing without De'Aaron Fox. "Really simple. Another poor start did us in," head coach Carlisle said. "(We) have to be way better to start the game. The last three quarters were obviously better but this is very disappointing. Early holes are hard to dig out of. It's tiring talking about it over and over again, but we've got to be better".

Luka Doncic finished the game with 24 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. He was questionable due to an elbow bruise before the game and missed a three-pointer and free throws down the stretch. Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr both scored 19 points for the Mavericks, who were playing after their three-game winning streak vs the Lakers.

Mavericks vs Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 27, 9:30 PM EST (Wednesday, April 28, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Mavericks vs Warriors NBA channel (the USA only) – NBCSBA and TNT.

Mavericks vs Warriors team news

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman – Out for the season, knee

Kent Bazemore – Day to day, NBA's health and safety protocols

Eric Paschall – Out, hip

Damion Lee – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Dallas Mavericks

JJ Redick – Out, heel

Tyrell Terry – Out, personal

Kristaps Porzingis – Out, ankle

Josh Richardson – Out, hamstring

Mavericks vs Warriors h2h

This will be the third time the teams will meet during the 2020-21 season. While the first game was won by the Warriors, the Mavericks bagged the second one. The two games were held in February, a two-game series between the two teams.

NBA standings

With 33 wins and 27 losses to their name, the Mavericks currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings. The Utah Jazz lead the table and the West with their 44-17 win-loss record, while the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers follow. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are ranked tenth with a 31-30 record. The Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are placed seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

