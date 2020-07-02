MCH Vs IN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH) will square off against Ironi Naharia (IN) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Thursday, July 2. The game is scheduled to start at 8.45 PM IST. Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH) are currently on the fifth spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 11-11 in the 22 games they've played so far. Ironi Naharia (IN), on the other hand, occupy the eighth spot in the standings. They have a win-loss record of 9-13 in the 22 games they've played so far.

MCH vs IN Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 8:45 PM IST

MCH vs IN Dream11 team, full squads

MCH vs IN Dream11 team: Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH) squad

Michael Brisker, Amit Alon, Daniel Najar, Speedy Smith, Gil Amitay , Andrew Andrews , Anthony Fisher , Tal Arieli , Willy Workman , Jonathan Mor , Tomer Asagay , Reggie Upshaw, Jerai Grant, Maxim Fuxman, Roman Sorkin , Maxim Romanov

MCH vs IN Dream11 team: Ironi Naharia (IN) squad

Niv Misgav, Eldar Yakov, Dominic Waters, Ofek Ben Yaakov, Tomer Cohen, Eyal Shulman, Ivan Almeida, Tomer Cohen, Eyal Shulman, Ivan Almeida, Shalev Lugashi , Tony Gaffney , Italy Segev, Diamon Simpson

MCH vs IN Dream11 prediction: MCH vs IN Dream11 top picks

Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH): Michael Brisker, Amit Alon, Daniel Najar

Ironi Naharia (IN): Niv Misgav, Eldar Yakov, Dominic Waters

MCH vs IN Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH): Michael Brisker (PG), Amit Alon (SG), Daniel Najar(SF), Speedy Smith(PF), Gil Amitay (C)

Ironi Naharia (IN): Niv Misgav (PG), Eldar Yakov(SG), Dominic Waters(SF), Ofek Ben Yaakov(PF), Tomer Cohen (C)

MCH vs IN Dream11 prediction: MCH vs IN Dream11 team

Point Guard: Speedy Smith, Eldar Yakov

Shooting Guard: Andrew Andrews (SP)

Small Forward: Willy Workman

Power Forward: Reggie Upshaw, Jerai Grant

Center: Italy Segev, Diamon Simpson

MCH vs IN Dream11 prediction

Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH) start as favourites to win this game.

Please note, the MCH vs IN Dream11 prediction and MCH vs IN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MCH vs IN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

