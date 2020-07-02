MCH Vs IN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH) will square off against Ironi Naharia (IN) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Thursday, July 2. The game is scheduled to start at 8.45 PM IST. Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH) are currently on the fifth spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 11-11 in the 22 games they've played so far. Ironi Naharia (IN), on the other hand, occupy the eighth spot in the standings. They have a win-loss record of 9-13 in the 22 games they've played so far.
Also Read l MRH vs MTA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live
Michael Brisker, Amit Alon, Daniel Najar, Speedy Smith, Gil Amitay , Andrew Andrews , Anthony Fisher , Tal Arieli , Willy Workman , Jonathan Mor , Tomer Asagay , Reggie Upshaw, Jerai Grant, Maxim Fuxman, Roman Sorkin , Maxim Romanov
Niv Misgav, Eldar Yakov, Dominic Waters, Ofek Ben Yaakov, Tomer Cohen, Eyal Shulman, Ivan Almeida, Tomer Cohen, Eyal Shulman, Ivan Almeida, Shalev Lugashi , Tony Gaffney , Italy Segev, Diamon Simpson
Also Read l HHO Vs HJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live
Also Read l INZ vs HTV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live
Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH) start as favourites to win this game.
Also Read l QE vs ZL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live