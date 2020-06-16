USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Explains Stephen Curry's 'massive Impact' On Women's Equality

Two-time FIFA World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe praised Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for his support towards women's equality this week. Megan Rapinoe has been in a constant battle with the US Soccer Federation over the past year in trying to settle for equal pay towards the US Women's national soccer team. Megan Rapinoe recalled the incident when Stephen Curry sprang into action a few years ago, when a nine-year-old girl named Riley Morrison wrote to him, requesting the three-time NBA champion to put his Under Armor signature shoe in her size for sale online.

Megan Rapinoe lauds Stephen Curry in the battle for women's equality

US Women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe recently spoke on the Golden State Warriors' podcast Runnin’ Plays and heaped praise on the Western Conference outfit's talisman Stephen Curry. Megan Rapinoe recalled the incident when Stephen Curry made sure to act upon a young nine-year-old girl's request for his Under Armour signature shoes in her size. Stephen Curry not only responded to the letter but also ensured that he would speak to Under Armour on the issue. The Warriors star now has an International Women’s Day sneaker. More so, the two Stephen Curry daughters, Riley and Ryan, made the 32-year-old think hard about Morrison's complaint letter.

Megan Rapinoe speaks to @KerithBurke and @loganmmurdock about Steph's activism on the latest episode of Runnin' Plays



Listen here ➡️ https://t.co/jYoMDfC03X pic.twitter.com/VvvbyyPqyP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 15, 2020

On the podcast, Megan Rapinoe claimed that powerful sporting figures similar to Stephen Curry can make a 'massive impact' on women equality. Megan Rapinoe then explained that a number of male athletes that have a big platform should address the matter of treating women as equals as it makes more of a difference than an oppressed group talking about the same issue. The US Women's national soccer team are currently in a battle to negotiate equal pay for women in football. Earlier in May, Megan Rapinoe and the US Women's national soccer team were dealt a huge blow when the US Soccer Federation rejected the players' lawsuit for their claim at equal pay.

NBA restart set for July 30: Golden State Warriors' tumultuous season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver outlined the challenges facing a potential NBA restart on July 30. The return of the NBA games will take place behind closed doors at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the completion of the regular season. The Golden State Warriors are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference table, suffering their worst 15-50 record in the NBA and will not travel to Orlando to take part in the proceedings at the NBA restart.

Image Credits- Megan Rapinoe/Stephen Curry Instagram