Melbourne: Man Brutally Stabbed After Brawl At Basketball Game; Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed during a brawl at a basketball match in Melbourne, Australia. The fight that broke out between a group of men and the match organisers of a game in Melbourne’s southwest, resulted in one getting stabbed. The stabbed individual was rushed to the hospital immediately after sustaining stab wounds.

Altona North basketball match stabbing

The brawl took place following the match at the courts on Dohertys Road in Altona North, according to Australian Associated Press. The match ended at around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, and the two groups indulged in a fight which led to the stabbing. According to the information received by the police, a group of men came back to the venue after the basketball match that led to the fight.

Currently, one man is in hospital with stab wounds while another suffered minor injuries from the fight. The stabbed individual has been identified as a 22-year-old hailing from Werribee. According to AAP, he suffered stab wounds to his upper body. However, police have been informed that the injuries are not life-threatening. Meanwhile, another 22-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics. The police are now surveying the audience members of the match in order to find how many individuals were involved in the brawl. Further investigation is underway.

Teenager stabbed to death at Melbourne basketball game

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a youth basketball game in Melbourne earlier in May this year. The teenager from Wyndham Vale was stabbed after a fight broke out at the basketball venue. A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the fatal stabbing.

Emergency services were called to Eagle Stadium in Werribee, however, the teenager could not be saved. The boy from Wyndham Vale was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he died. The facility was evacuated shortly after the stabbing and the police arrested the 15-year-old boy in relation to the murder. Following the tragic incident, several basketball games scheduled at the location were cancelled. The sports venue remained closed for a while when the police investigation was underway.

Image: Unsplash