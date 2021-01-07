MEM Vs CLE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA 2020-21 Regular Season

The Memphis Grizzlies lock horns with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a regular-season game of the NBA 2020-21 season. The MEM vs CLE match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST from the FedExForum, Tennessee on January 8, 2021. Here is our MEM vs CLE Dream11 prediction, MEM vs CLE Dream11 team and MEM vs CLE Dream11 top picks.

Got a chance to turn things around tomorrow in Memphis.



Sexton: 21p

Drummond: 19p, 15r

Nance: 10p

Okoro: 10p

Stevens: 10p, 6r pic.twitter.com/tBRXDTAydz — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 7, 2021

MEM vs CLE Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers are both coming off of losses as they go into this game on Friday. The Grizzlies have fallen to the last spot on the Western Conference after losing three of the four games that they have played without their star player - Ja Morant, who suffered an injury to his ankle during the Grizzlies' game against the Nets on December 29. Their last game ended with an excruciating 94-92 loss to the LA Lakers but in another way, the close result could be used as a source of confidence for the struggling side. They will hope to improve upon their 2-5 record with a win against the Cavs.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have also lost their second successive game to the Orlando Magic, 94-105. The Cavaliers had a brilliant start to their NBA 2020-21 campaign, winning their first three games on the trot, against the Hornets, the Pistons and the 76ers. However, this dream start did not last long and the Cavs are now 4-4 and in 7th place on the Eastern Conference. They will be missing Kevin Porter Jr, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler, Kevin Love, Dante Exum and Matthew Dellavedova. The Grizzlies will be without Killian Tillie, Jontay Porter, John Konchar, Jaren Jackson, and Justise Winslow.

MEM vs CLE starting lineup prediction

Memphis Grizzlies - Tyus Jones (PG), Dillion Brooks (SG), Kyle Anderson (PF), Brandon Clarke (SF), Jonas Valanciunas (C)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Collin Sexton (PG), Isaac Okoro (SG), Cedi Osman (PF), Larry Nance Jr (SF), Andre Drummond (C)

MEM vs CLE Key Players

Memphis Grizzlies - Kyle Anderson, Dillion Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke

Cleveland Cavaliers - Collin Sexton, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr

MEM vs CLE Dream11 team

PG: Tyus Jones, Collin Sexton

SG: Dillion Brooks

PF: Kyle Anderson

SF: Larry Nance Jr, Brandon Clarke

C: Jonas Valanciunas, Andre Drummond

MEM vs CLE game prediction

According to our MEM vs CLE match prediction, the Cleveland Cavaliers will win this match.

Note: The MEM vs CLE Dream11 prediction and MEM vs CLE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MEM vs CLE Dream11 team, MEM vs CLE playing 11 and MEM vs CLE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cleveland Cavaliers Twitter