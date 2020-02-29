MEM Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Memphis Grizzlies will go head-to-head against Los Angeles Lakers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Saturday, February 29, 2020 (1st March, 2020, according to Indian timings). The MEM vs LAL game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST). The MEM vs LAL game will be played at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis Grizzlies are currently at the eighth spot of the standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 28-31 in the 59 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers are leading the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 45-12 in the 57 games they've played so far.

MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020 (1 March 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 8:00 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (1 March 2020)

MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

MEM vs LAL Dream11 Team: Memphis Grizzlies squad

De'Anthony Melton, Tyus Jones, Ja Morant, John Konchar, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Yuta Watanabe, Solomon Hill, Bruno Caboclo, Dillon Brooks, Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Kyle Aderson, Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas.

MEM vs LAL Dream11 Team: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Memphis Grizzlies: Jonas Valanciunas, Josh Jackson, Ja Morant

Los Angeles Lakers: Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, Lebron James

MEM vs LAL Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, Rajon Rondo

Shooting Guard: Danny Green, Avery Bradley

Small Forward: Lebron James (SP)

Power Forward: Brandon Clarke

Center: Dwight Howard

MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

