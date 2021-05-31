MEM vs UTA Dream11: Grizzlies vs Jazz prediction, team and top picks

Memphis Grizzlies [MEM] will take on Utah Jazz [UTA] in Game 4 of the first-round series. The Game is scheduled to be played in FedEx Forum, Memphis on Monday, May 31 at 9:30 PM ET [Tuesday, June 1 at 7:00 AM IST]. Here is a look at the MEM vs UTA Dream11 team, top picks and Dream11 predictions.

MEM vs UTA Game Preview

Utah took the lead in the series for the first time after they won Game 3,121-111. Donovan Mitchell who stayed out in Game 1 has been solid for Utah in both their victories. Another great performance in Game 3 was by Mike Conley who could not stop shooting 3s. The veteran guard drilled 7 threes in 10 attempts shooting at a breathtaking 70% efficiency. His 27 points and 8 assists proved to be of great help for Utah as they emerged victorious in a crucial Game 3. Utah will be hoping to take a 3-1 lead going into Game 4 as they would be playing Game 5 at home and it is certain that Utah fans will not make it easy for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant scored 28 points and yet again his brilliance came up short against Utah Jazz. Memphis now find themselves in big trouble as a loss in Game 4 would kill their chances of making it to the next round. Morant and Dillon Brooks have been vital for Memphis and they will need yet another brilliant performance from them if they want to make it to the next round.

MEM vs UTA predicted lineups

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson, Jonas Valanciunas

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert

MEM vs UTA Dream11 team

Point guards; Ja Morant, Mike Conley

Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell

Small Forwards: Bojan, Bogdanovic, Kyle Anderson

Power Forward: Jaren Jackson

Centres: Rudy Gobert, Jonas Valanciunas

MEM vs UTA Dream11 top picks for Captain and Vice-Captain

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley

MEM vs UTA Dream11 prediction

Utah come into the game after a victory in their last game and will be hoping to take that same spirit into Game 4. The arrival of Mitchell has given them the flow in the offence and he will be a very important player for them in Game 4. Considering all that our prediction of MEM vs UTA Game 4 is a victory for the Jazz.

