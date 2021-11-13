Memphis Grizzlies Vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

In the NBA 2021/22 clash, the Memphis Grizzlies will welcome the Phoenix Suns on Monday, November 12th, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 13th, 6:30 AM IST) at the FedExForum Arena, Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Grizzlies have won six and lost five of their 11 games so far and find themselves eight on the Western Conference table and come into this clash on the back of a 118-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns enter this clash on the back of a 119-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns have won seven and lost three of their ten games so far and are placed second in the Western Conference table.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. Locals in Arizona can also watch the action live on Bally Sports Arizona while those in the southeastern United States can watch the game live on Bally Sports Southeast. The match will commence live at 9:00 PM (ET) on Friday, November, 12.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton



Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup: Ja Morant, De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, Steven Adams

