MEX vs RUS Dream11: Mexico vs Russia Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Mexico [MEX] will faceoff against Russia [RUS] in Group A of the FIBA Olympic Basketball qualifiers. This game will be played at Spaladium Arena, Split, Croatia and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30 at 4:30 PM local time [Wednesday, June 30 at 8:00 PM IST]. Russia will be playing their first game of the group stage and will be hoping for a strong start to their tournament against the Mexicans. Here is a look at MEX vs RUS Dream11 prediction, top picks and MEX vs RUS Dream11 team.

#MexBasquet🇲🇽🏀 ¡Mañana hay juego y el apoyo de los fans es muy importante para lograr el boleto a la semifinal! Recuerden seguir la transmisión en vivo por @FOXSportsMX 2 #nadanosdetiene #fibaoqt pic.twitter.com/BBzcCiecBp — México Basquetbol (@mexbasquet) June 29, 2021

MEX vs RUS game preview

Mexico started their qualifying campaign with a defeat against Germany. Franciso Cruz scored 30 points on the night and looked great for the Mexicans, shooting at a 55% efficiency. Gustavo Ayon also scored 18 points, but the Mexicans lost the game to German resilience as they made a comeback to win the game.

Mexico will have to win this game as a loss here would place them at the bottom and add a lot of pressure on them. They will be hoping for a better show of defense in this game, as they let go baskets in the final quarter, which cost them the match. Gustavo Ayon will be hoping to torment the Russians, in the paint and dominate the game to give his side the all-important victory.

Russia have the momentum on their side as they have won 4 out of their last 5 games coming into the tournament. They are the highest-ranked side in this group and will be hoping to easily make their way out of it and compete for a place in the Olympics. Ivan Ukhov will be a key player for the Russians as the point guard has had an impressive career up till now and will be crucial for Russias chances in the tournament. Another key player for Russia will be veteran Andrey Vorontsevich, who has been with the side for a long time and his experience will be very beneficial for the team in their quest for a place in the Olympics.

MEX vs RUS rosters

Mexico: Jose Estrada, Fabian James, Paul Stoll, Diego Armando Willis Orozco, Francisco Cruz, Gabriel Giron, Orlando Mendez, Gustavo Ayon, Jorge Camacho, Alejandro Reyna, Marco Ramos, Daniel Amigo.

Russia: Evgenii Baburin, Grigory Motovilov, Anton Kardanakhishvili, Vladimir Ivlev, Ivan Ukhov, Semen, Antonov, Timofey Mozgov, Ivan Strebkov, Andrey Vorontsevich, Anton Astapkovich, Mikhail Kulagin, Artem Komolov.

MEX vs RUS Dream11 top picks

Mexico: Fransico Cruz, Gustavo Ayon, Fabian James

Russia: Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Ivan Strebkov

MEX vs RUS Dream11 team

Point Guard: Gabriel Giron, Ivan Strebkov

Shooting Guard: Fransico Cruz, Ivan Ukhov

Small Forward: Semen Antonov

Power Forwards: Fabian James, Anton Astapkovich [SP]

Centre: Gustavo Ayon [PP]

MEX vs RUS Dream11 prediction

Russia have a considerably stronger side and will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start, but Mexico also has a strong team and is very well capable of causing an upset. But we predict the Russians to edge out a narrow win against the Mexicans.

Note: The above-given MEX vs RUS Dream11 prediction and MEX vs RUS Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis, selection of these players in your team might not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Mexico Basquetbol/Twitter