Meyers Leonard Slammed For 'Terrible' Apology After Shockingly Using Anti-semitic Slur

Earlier this week, Meyers Leonard used an anti-semitic slur while on a Call of Duty live stream. While he faced criticism for the same, he issued an apology sometime later. However, he was slammed online for his post, where he claimed to have been unaware of what the Jewish slur meant.

Meyers Leonard anti-semitic slur video

(Warning: Foul language and anti-semitic slur)

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

"F**king k**e b**h," Leonard said while referring to another player. While the video was made on Monday (Tuesday IST), it gained attention later on, especially as people started sharing it on social media. Later, when Leonard was on a different live stream, his comments were flooded with mentions about the anti-semitic slur. Leonard ended the live soon after, saying: “My wife needs me. She just called. I’ve got to roll, brother".

Meyers Leonard apology

"I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday," Meyers wrote in the lengthy apology posted on his Instagram. He then claimed that he was unaware of what the term meant during the Meyers Leonard Twitch stream, adding that he knows it is not an excuse. He apologized to the Jewish community, adding that he will reach out to people who can educate him more. He even mentioned Miami Heat and fans, promising that he will do better in the future.

The comments on the IG post after the Meyers Leonard anti-semitic slur were turned off.

Fans on Meyers Leonard Twitch stream apology

“I acknowledge and own my mistake,” he says, right after preposterously claiming he had no idea what the word meant https://t.co/WRZPpiLbhJ — Tom (@TJFsports) March 10, 2021

LMAO HE CAN KEEP IT — HOLDTHELINE DOGE ðŸš€ðŸŒ™ (@DuckzSzn) March 10, 2021

You know damn well he isn’t sorry — FIRE BUD ðŸ¦Œâ­ï¸ (@EAisascam23) March 10, 2021

Apology not accepted even if he paused. — #NBABandWagon (@CasuaINBAFan) March 10, 2021

On Twitter, however, fans ended up slamming the 29-year-old for the Meyers Leonard apology. Most users on social media did not believe his claim about not knowing what the word meant, dismissing his whole apology. Many noted that he used the word in the stream in a derogatory sense, only to play it off as something else later on.

What did Meyers Leonard Jewish slur mean?

The word is an offensive word used to refer to a person of Jewish religion or descent.

(Image credits: Meyers Leonard Instagram)