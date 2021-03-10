Last Updated:

Meyers Leonard Slammed For 'Terrible' Apology After Shockingly Using Anti-semitic Slur

Fans ended up dismissing the apology Meyers Leonard posted after using an anti-semitic slur while he was live-streaming Call of Duty: Warzone.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Meyers Leonard

Earlier this week, Meyers Leonard used an anti-semitic slur while on a Call of Duty live stream. While he faced criticism for the same, he issued an apology sometime later. However, he was slammed online for his post, where he claimed to have been unaware of what the Jewish slur meant. 

READ | Meyers Leonard uses anti-semitic slur during live stream, issues apology soon after

Meyers Leonard anti-semitic slur video

(Warning: Foul language and anti-semitic slur)

"F**king k**e b**h," Leonard said while referring to another player. While the video was made on Monday (Tuesday IST), it gained attention later on, especially as people started sharing it on social media. Later, when Leonard was on a different live stream, his comments were flooded with mentions about the anti-semitic slur. Leonard ended the live soon after, saying: “My wife needs me. She just called. I’ve got to roll, brother". 

READ | Who is Meyers Leonard wife? USA entrepreneur's personal life, net worth and relationship

Meyers Leonard apology

"I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday," Meyers wrote in the lengthy apology posted on his Instagram. He then claimed that he was unaware of what the term meant during the Meyers Leonard Twitch stream, adding that he knows it is not an excuse. He apologized to the Jewish community, adding that he will reach out to people who can educate him more. He even mentioned Miami Heat and fans, promising that he will do better in the future.

READ | FaZe Clan cuts ties with Heat's Meyers Leonard after his use of an anti-semetic slur

"This is not a proper representation of who I am and I want to apologize". 

READ | Meyers Leonard wife Elle bashed on Instagram after Heat star uses anti-semitic slur

The comments on the IG post after the Meyers Leonard anti-semitic slur were turned off. 

Fans on Meyers Leonard Twitch stream apology

On Twitter, however, fans ended up slamming the 29-year-old for the Meyers Leonard apology. Most users on social media did not believe his claim about not knowing what the word meant, dismissing his whole apology. Many noted that he used the word in the stream in a derogatory sense, only to play it off as something else later on. 

What did Meyers Leonard Jewish slur mean?

The word is an offensive word used to refer to a person of Jewish religion or descent.

(Image credits: Meyers Leonard Instagram)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND