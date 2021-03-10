Meyers Leonard Uses Anti-semitic Slur During Live Stream, Issues Apology Soon After

During a Call of Duty live stream, Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard used an anti-semitic slur. After the expected Meyers Leonard anti-semitic slur backlash, the NBA player posted an apology on Instagram. The damage, however, was done. Not only did FaZe Clan and others cut ties with him, but he will also be away from the team indefinitely.

Meyers Leonard anti-semitic slur

(Warning: Foul language and anti-semitic slur)

Recently, the Meyers Leonard stream involves playing a Call of Duty game live. "F**king k**e b**h," Leonard said while referring to one player. He then uses some sexually vulgar language, even calling someone a "coward". While the video was made on Monday (Tuesday), it gained attention after the video of him using the slur was circulated on social media, with many querying about 'What does kike mean?'.

Later, Leonard was on a different live stream, where people filled the chats about his offensive comment. “My wife needs me. She just called. I’ve got to roll, brother,” Leonard said then, immediately ending the live session. Later, the Meyers Leonard apology was tendered.

Meyers Leonard apology

On Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), Leonard posted a lengthy apology on Instagram. "I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday," Meyers wrote. The 29-year-old, who has previously criticized for not kneeling during the national anthem while the rest of the NBA protest, claimed to be unaware of the word's meaning. However, he added that his "ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse" and was just wrong.

He apologized to his team, fans and the Jewish community, promising to do better. "This is not a proper representation of who I am and I want to apologize".

What are the Meyers Leonard stream consequences?

A statement from FaZe Clan. pic.twitter.com/ePo1NGEaN5 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 9, 2021

Leonard has been linked to the FaZe Clan since 2019, having invested in the company. However, the FaZe Clan was clear about cutting ties with the NBA player. They were extremely disappointed to hear about his stream and decided to cut ties with him even though he was not a member. As per the New York Times, they have not confirmed what cutting ties means and whether it means returning his investment with the company.

Leonard is a huge fan of video games. In 2019 he invested in FaZe Clan, a popular e-sports team, writing that he was “excited to be a part of the premier organization in the space and continue building my brand in the world of gaming/esports.”

Other gaming companies also cut ties with Leonard. Origin PC and Scuf Gaming – owned by hardware company Corsair – stated that they will "cease" their working relationship with Meyers. Astro Gaming also released a statement, stating that they will end their relationship with the Heat player. Astro Gaming was providing headphones to Leonard to give away on his Twitch channel.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass statement on Meyers Leonard, who said an anti-Semitic slur on a video game stream: “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information. The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2021

The Miami Heat themselves released a statement, stating that he will be away from the team after the incident. As per a statement by NBA spokesman Mike Bass, the league is gathering more information. "The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech," he stated.

What does kike mean?

The world is an offensive word used to refer to a person of Jewish religion or descent.

(Image credits: Meyers Leonard Instagram)