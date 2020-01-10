MIA Vs BKN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Brooklyn Nets will host Miami Heat in their NBA League fixture which is scheduled to be played on Friday evening (Saturday 6:00 AM IST). Jimmy Butler will be the player in focus once again as the Heats step up their game in hopes of making it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets are yet to welcome back Kevin Durant and continue to struggle in the ongoing NBA season. You can play the MIA vs BKN match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MIA vs BKN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Jimmy Butler starred in Miami Heat's recent win against Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler had a Jimmy Butler type of game, opening with 3 assists before even attempting his first shot.



JB finished with 14 points, 7 assists & 6 rebounds in Miami's win over Indiana

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/uu423asCQA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 9, 2020

MIA vs BKN team rosters

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters and Justice Winslow.

Brooklyn Nets: Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple.

MIA vs BKN Dream11 top picks and prediction

Point-guards: G Dragic, S Dinwiddie

Shooting-guards: J Butler (Star Player), T Luwawu-Cabarrot

Small-forwards: D Robinson

Power-forwards: T Waller-Prince, J Johnson

Centre: J Allen

Miami Heat start as favourites against the Brooklyn Nets.

Note - The MIA vs BKN Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

