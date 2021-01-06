MIA Vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular-season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will go up against the Boston Celtics in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21. The MIA vs BOS match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 AM IST from the American Airlines Arena, Florida on January 7, 2021. Here is our MIA vs BOS Dream11 prediction, MIA vs BOS Dream11 team and MIA vs BOS Dream11 top picks.

It was a Bam near perfect night for our big man



20 points on 9-of-10 shooting

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/XHOhAEJ6tz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2021

MIA vs BOS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Coming into this game, the Miami Heat, as well as the Boston Celtics, have had some problems maintaining any sort of winning streak through the tournament. The Celtics have just managed to stitch together a run of two wins after recording successive victories over the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors. This close 122-120 win over the Pistons came right after an achingly close 96-93 loss to them in the last game, while the 126-114 win over the Raptors came as a result of a brilliant 40-point effort from Jayson Tatum.

Despite missing Kemba Walker the Celtics have managed to get to 5-3 and are in 4th place on the Eastern Conference and will hope to move further up with a win in this game. They will also be looking to avenge their 2-4 Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat from last season. The match should be an interesting one, as the Miami Heat look to end their run of alternative wins and losses and get into the rhythm of the game. At 3-3 and in 10th place, the Heat will look to derive as much confidence as possible from their thumping 118-90 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder to take into this game.

MIA vs BOS starting lineup prediction

Miami Heat - Tyler Herro (PG), Duncan Robinson (SG), Jimmy Butler (SF), Kelly Olynyk (PF), Bam Adebayo (C)

Boston Celtics - Tremont Waters (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Jayson Tatum (PF), Tristan Thompson (SF), Daniel Theis (C)

MIA vs BOS Key Players

Miami Heat - Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro

Boston Celtics - Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

MIA vs BOS Dream11 team

PG: Tyler Herro

SG: Duncan Robinson, Jaylen Brown

PF: Kelly Olynyk, Jayson Tatum

SF: Jimmy Butler

C: Bam Adebayo, Daniel Theis

MIA vs BOS game prediction

According to our MIA vs BOS match prediction, Miami Heat will win this match.

Note: The MIA vs BOS Dream11 prediction and MIA vs BOS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIA vs BOS Dream11 team, MIA vs BOS playing 11 and MIA vs BOS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter