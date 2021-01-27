MIA Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Miami Heat (MIA) and the Denver Nuggets (DEN) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, January 27, at 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, January 28 at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Here is our MIA vs DEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIA vs DEN Dream11 team.

MIA vs DEN Dream11 prediction: MIA vs DEN Dream11 team and preview

Denver Nuggets are currently at the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. Nikola Jokic and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing seven. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are on the thirteenth spot of the Eastern Conference board with a win-loss record of 6-10.

MIA vs DEN live: MIA vs DEN schedule

US date and time: Wednesday, January 27 at 7:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Thursday, January 28 at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

MIA vs DEN starting lineups: Rosters list

MIA vs DEN Dream11: Miami Heat roster

Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent

MIA vs DEN Dream11: Denver Nuggets roster

Will Barton, Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Isaiah Hartenstein, Markus Howard, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr, Greg Whittington

MIA vs DEN starting lineups: Top picks

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson

Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, Nikola Jokic

MIA vs DEN Dream11 prediction: MIA vs DEN Dream11 team

Point Guards: Goran Dragic

Shooting Guards: Monte Morris, Avery Bradley

Small Forwards: Will Barton, Duncan Robinson

Power Forwards: Michael Porter Jr

Centres: Nikola Jokic, JaMychal Green

MIA vs DEN live: MIA vs DEN match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Denver Nuggets are the favourites to win the game.

🚨 BAM BUZZER BEATER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BPCxYD0gOq — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2021

Note: The MIA vs DEN Dream11 prediction and MIA vs DEN match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIA vs DEN Dream11 team and MIA vs DEN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Miami Heat/ Twitter