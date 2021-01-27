MIA Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

Quick links:
The Miami Heat (MIA) and the Denver Nuggets (DEN) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, January 27, at 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, January 28 at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Here is our MIA vs DEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIA vs DEN Dream11 team.
Denver Nuggets are currently at the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. Nikola Jokic and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing seven. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are on the thirteenth spot of the Eastern Conference board with a win-loss record of 6-10.
Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent
Will Barton, Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Isaiah Hartenstein, Markus Howard, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr, Greg Whittington
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Denver Nuggets are the favourites to win the game.
🚨 BAM BUZZER BEATER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BPCxYD0gOq— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2021
Note: The MIA vs DEN Dream11 prediction and MIA vs DEN match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIA vs DEN Dream11 team and MIA vs DEN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
