MIA Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Miami Heat square off against Indiana Pacers in the 2019-20 NBA League on Friday, December 28 at 8:30 PM EST (Saturday 6:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Here is the MIA vs IND Dream11 game prediction along with the squad details for both teams.
Miami Heat are currently ranked 3rd with 22 wins and 8 losses. In the last 10 games played, they have taken 7 wins and 3 losses. They have gone onto win their last three games against Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz. Looking at their current form, they have more chances to win this game than the opponent team.
We’re 24 hours away from getting back on the @AAarena floor.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 27, 2019
Here’s the low down on an exciting frontcourt matchup with the Pacers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BXFEQfXMqO
Indiana Pacers are currently ranked 5th with 21 wins and 10 losses. After their 89-117 loss against Milwaukee Bucks, they bounced back to defeat Toronto Raptors in the next game 120-115. Victory against Heat will give them a chance to move ahead on the points table.
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters, Justice Winslow.
Indiana Pacers: Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren.
Back to work. pic.twitter.com/WkkeiLt8gK— #VotePacers (@Pacers) December 26, 2019
Point-guard: Edmond Sumner
Shooting-guard: Jimmy Butler (Star Player), KZ Okpala
Small-forward: Brian Bowen II, T.J. Warren
Power-forward: Domantas Sabonis
Centre: Myles Turner, Udonis Haslem
Miami Heat are favourites to win the game.