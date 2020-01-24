MIA Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat will lock horns on Saturday, January 25, 6:30 AM IST (Friday, January 24 5:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA. The Clippers have won 31 and lost 14 games, while the Heat have won 31 and lost 13 games. Fans can also play the MIA vs LAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MIA vs LAC Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

MIA vs LAC Dream11 player performances

Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5 assists. Paul George follows with an average of 23.5 points per game. Lou Williams (19.9 ppg) and Montrezl Harrell (19.1 ppg) have also been performing well. Jimmy Butler is leading the Heat with an average of 20.3 points, 7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Kendrick Nunn follows him with an average of 16.2 points per game. Goran Dragic (15.8 ppg), Bam Adebayo (15.8 ppg), Tyler Herro (13.2 ppg), Justise Winslow (11.3 ppg) and Duncan Robinson (11.8 ppg) have also been playing well.

MIA vs LAC Dream11 team injury updates

Paul Geroge (hamstring) is sidelined for the upcoming MIA vs LAC game, while Patrick Beverley is not expected to play (groin) the upcoming game. Nunn, Dragic and Butler are listed as questionable for the game.

MIA vs LAC Dream11 squads

MIA vs LAC Dream11 team squad – Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, and Ivica Zubac.

MIA vs LAC Dream11 team squad – Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters and Justice Winslow.

MIA vs LAC Dream11 team

Point-guards: Landry Shamet

Shooting-guards: Kawhi Leonard (SP), Lou Williams, Tyler Herro

Small-forwards: Maurice Harkless, Duncan Robinson

Power-forwards: Kelly Olynyk

Centre: Montrezl Harrell

MIA vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Clippers start as favourites to win.

Note - The MIA vs LAC Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

