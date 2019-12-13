MIA Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Miami Heat will face Los Angeles Lakers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday night, December 13 (Saturday 5:30 AM IST). Lakers will look to make it 6 straight wins in a row with a win over Heat. Keep reading for the MIA vs LAL Dream11 team predictions, top picks and a comprehensive match preview.

Also Read: MIN Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

MIA vs LAL preview

Miami Heat are currently in 2nd place on the points table of Eastern Conference. They have won 18 games and lost 6 in the season so far. They have 3 consecutive wins in the last 3 matches that they've played against teams like Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. Winning against Lakers is like climbing a huge mountain for Heat, but they would at least look to put up a good show against the visiting Lakers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers are on the top position of the Western Conference. They have won 22 games and lost 3 so far. Talking about their recent form, they have five consecutive wins were against teams like Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic. With this great record, they have a great probability of winning this game.

Also Read: BAR Vs PAN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

MIA vs LAL Dream11 squads

MIA vs LAL Dream11 squads: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters, Justice Winslow

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal Imitates Pitbull; Charles Barkley, EJ And Kenny Burst Out Laughing

MIA vs LAL Dream11 squads: Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr., Rajon Rondo

Also Read: Luka Doncic For MVP? 40-point Triple-double Vs Pistons Sets Multiple NBA Records

MIA vs LAL Dream11 team

Point-guards: Alex Caruso

Shooting-guards: Danny Green, Troy Daniels, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler

Small-forwards: LeBron James

Power-forwards: Anthony Davis

Centre: Meyers Leonard

MIA vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Lakers are clear favourites to win the match

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.