MIA Vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Scrimmage Live

Miami Heat will go head-to-head against Memphis Grizzlies in the upcoming NBA scrimmage on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 2 PM ET (11:30 PM IST). Miami Heat are currently at the fourth spot of the Eastern Conference standings, having registered a win-loss record of 41-24 in the 65 games they've played so far. Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 32-33 in the 65 games they've played in the regular season.

Fans can play the MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction, MIA vs MEM Dream11 top picks and the MIA vs MEM Dream11 team.

MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Time: 2 PM ET, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: VISA Athletic Center in Florida

MIA vs MEM live: MIA vs MEM Dream11 team, full squads

MIA vs MEM Dream11 team: Miami Heat squad

Bam Adebayo, Kyle Alexander, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Solomon Hill, Andre Iguodala, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Gabe Vincent

MIA vs MEM Dream11 team: Memphis Grizzlies squad

Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, De’Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Yuta Watanabe, Kyle Anderson, Josh Jackson, John Konchar, Jaren Jackson, Anthony Tolliver, Brandon Clarke, Jontay Porter, Jonas Valanciunas, Gorgui Dieng

MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction: MIA vs MEM Dream11 top picks

Miami Heat: Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson

MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Miami Heat: Goran Dragic (PG), Tyler Herro (SG), Duncan Robinson (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF), Bam Adebayo (C)

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant (PG), Dillon Brooks (SG), Kyle Anderson (SF), Josh Jackson (PF), Jonas Valanciunas (C)

MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction: MIA vs MEM Dream11 team

Point Guards: Goran Dragic, Ja Morant (SP)

Shooting Guard: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro

Small Forwards: Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson

Power Forward: Josh Jackson

Centers: Kelly Olynyk

MIA vs MEM live: MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction

Miami Heat start as favourites to win this scrimmage.

Note: The MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction and MIA vs MEM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIA vs MEM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Miami Heat/Twitter