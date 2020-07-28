MIA Vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Scrimmage Live

Miami Heat will go head-to-head against Memphis Grizzlies in the upcoming NBA scrimmage on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 2 PM ET (11:30 PM IST). Miami Heat are currently at the fourth spot of the Eastern Conference standings, having registered a win-loss record of 41-24 in the 65 games they've played so far. Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 32-33 in the 65 games they've played in the regular season.
Fans can play the MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the MIA vs MEM Dream11 prediction, MIA vs MEM Dream11 top picks and the MIA vs MEM Dream11 team.
Also Read l NBA owners could lose nearly $50 MILLION if 2020-21 season continues without fans
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Alexander, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Solomon Hill, Andre Iguodala, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Gabe Vincent
Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, De’Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Yuta Watanabe, Kyle Anderson, Josh Jackson, John Konchar, Jaren Jackson, Anthony Tolliver, Brandon Clarke, Jontay Porter, Jonas Valanciunas, Gorgui Dieng
Also Read l Kyrie Irving starts $1.5m fund to cover salaries of WNBA players who will skip the season
Also Read l NBA restart likely to provide TV audience new sights, sounds
Miami Heat start as favourites to win this scrimmage.
Also Read l NBA scrimmages scores Day 6: JR Smith, Caruso lead Lakers to final scrimmage win