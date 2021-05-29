MIA Vs MIL Dream11: Heat Vs Bucks Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And All Details

Quick links:
The Miami Heat (MIA) will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) for their upcoming NBA playoffs Round 1 Game 4. The game is scheduled on Saturday, 1:30 PM EST (Saturday, 11:00 PM IST) at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Here is a look at the MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction and MIA vs MIL Dream11 team.
The Heat, down 0-3, might be desperate to avoid a 0-4 sweep. "Our rhythm is off," Heat guard Goran Dragic said, aware of their mistakes. "It's way off. We lose our confidence". The last two times the teams met, the Heat eliminated the often top-seeded Bucks. Now, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo struggle to score.
"We've set the tone defensively," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "We're keeping guys in front of us". The Bucks, however, have lost Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of the season. DiVincenzo limped off the floor after that, clearly in pain while making the shot. He did not return during the game.
While the Bucks have been playing better, an injury to one of their starters could really hamper the team's chances later on. Including DiVincenzo, the team has been thriving with their starters, making the Milwaukee Bucks injury report damning. "We're not worried about history and all that good stuff," Jimmy Butler said. "We've got to figure out ways to be better. We've got to pick who we want to be -- physical. Make things tougher on them and then live with the result."
