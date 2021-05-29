MIA Vs MIL Dream11: Heat Vs Bucks Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And All Details

The Miami Heat (MIA) will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) for their upcoming NBA playoffs Round 1 Game 4. The game is scheduled on Saturday, 1:30 PM EST (Saturday, 11:00 PM IST) at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Here is a look at the MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction and MIA vs MIL Dream11 team.

MIA vs MIL preview

The Heat, down 0-3, might be desperate to avoid a 0-4 sweep. "Our rhythm is off," Heat guard Goran Dragic said, aware of their mistakes. "It's way off. We lose our confidence". The last two times the teams met, the Heat eliminated the often top-seeded Bucks. Now, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo struggle to score.

"We've set the tone defensively," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "We're keeping guys in front of us". The Bucks, however, have lost Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of the season. DiVincenzo limped off the floor after that, clearly in pain while making the shot. He did not return during the game.

While the Bucks have been playing better, an injury to one of their starters could really hamper the team's chances later on. Including DiVincenzo, the team has been thriving with their starters, making the Milwaukee Bucks injury report damning. "We're not worried about history and all that good stuff," Jimmy Butler said. "We've got to figure out ways to be better. We've got to pick who we want to be -- physical. Make things tougher on them and then live with the result."

Injury report

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Day to day

Donte DiVincenzo – Out

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Out, avulsion fracture

Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo – Out

MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction in line-ups

Miami Heat – Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Trevor Ariza, Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks – Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

MIA vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guard – K Nunn,

Shooting Guard – T Herro, D Robinson

Shooting Forward – K Middleton, A Iguodala, J Butler (VC)

Power Forward – G Antetokounmpo (C)

Centre – B Portis, B Lopez

MIA vs MIL Dream11 team top picks

Miami Heat – Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler

Milwaukee Bucks – Bryn Forbes, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Note: The above MIA vs MIL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIA vs MIL game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

