MIA Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Miami Heat (MIA) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday night, December 29 (December 30, as per Indian timings) at 6:00 AM IST. The game will be played at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Here is our MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIA vs MIL Dream11 team.
The Miami Heat are currently at the seventh spot of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Goran Dragic and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing the other. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot on the charts with a win-loss record of 1-2.
Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Myers Leonard, Goran Dragic, Avery Bradley, Andre Iguodala, Udonis Haslem, Maurice Harkless, Kendrick Nunn, Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, D. J. Wilson, Jordan Nwora, Sam Merrill, Jaylen Adams, Mamadi Diakite, Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Jrue Holiday, Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Miami Heat are the favourites to win the game.
