MIA Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Miami Heat (MIA) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday night, December 29 (December 30, as per Indian timings) at 6:00 AM IST. The game will be played at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Here is our MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIA vs MIL Dream11 team.

MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction: MIA vs MIL Dream11 team and preview

The Miami Heat are currently at the seventh spot of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Goran Dragic and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing the other. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot on the charts with a win-loss record of 1-2.

MIA vs MIL live: MIA vs MIL schedule

Date: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

MIA vs MIL Dream11: Miami Heat squad

Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Myers Leonard, Goran Dragic, Avery Bradley, Andre Iguodala, Udonis Haslem, Maurice Harkless, Kendrick Nunn, Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.

MIA vs MIL Dream11: Milwaukee Bucks squad

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, D. J. Wilson, Jordan Nwora, Sam Merrill, Jaylen Adams, Mamadi Diakite, Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Jrue Holiday, Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton

MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Miami Heat: Goran Dragic, Avery Bradley, Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo

MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction: MIA vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Goran Dragic

Shooting Guard: Donte DiVincenzo, Avery Bradley

Small Forwards: Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Center: D.J. Wilson, Bam Adebayo

MIA vs MIL live: MIA vs MIL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Miami Heat are the favourites to win the game.

Top 5 plays from Tip Off Week!!



♨︎ @BMOHarrisBank pic.twitter.com/vndILw461V — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 29, 2020

Note: The MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction and MIA vs MIL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIA vs MIL Dream11 team and MIA vs MIL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

