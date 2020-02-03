MIA Vs PHI Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Miami Heat will go head to head against Philadelphia 76ers in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division of the NBA on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 6:00 AM IST. Miami Heat are placed on the fourth position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 33-15 in the 48 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers are at the sixth spot of the standings. They have a win-loss record of 31-19 in the 50 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

MIA vs PHI game schedule

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Time: 6:00 AM IST

MIA vs PHI Dream11 Squads

Philadelphia 76ers squad: Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

Miami Heat squad: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters and Justice Winslow.

MIA vs PHI Dream11 top picks

Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Miami Heat: Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

MIA vs PHI Dream11 team

Point Guard: Ben Simmons

Shooting Guard: Furkan Korkmaz, Tyler Herro

Small Forward: Duncan Robinson

Power Forward: Tobias Harris, Kelly Olynyk

Centre: Bam Adebayo, Joel Embiid

MIA vs PHI Dream11 prediction

Philadelphia 76ers start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

