MIA Vs UTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2021 Preview

The Miami Heat will go head-to-head against the Utah Jazz in the upcoming NBA game on February 26 (February 27, 2021, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at MIA vs UTA Dream11 prediction, MIA vs UTA game prediction, MIA vs UTA rosters and MIA vs UTA live game preview.

MIA vs UTA Dream11 prediction: match preview

The Miami Heat are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-17 win-loss record. They are currently on a 4 match winning streak and will look to continue the winning momentum against Utah Jazz. Their previous game was versus the Toronto Raptors which they went on to win 116-108. Jimmy Butler top-scored for the side with 27 points, while Bam Adebayo scored 19 points.

The Utah Jazz have made a great start to their season and currently sit on top of the Western Conference. They currently have a 26-6 win-loss record and are on a two-game winning streak. Their previous game was versus the Lakers which they comfortably won 114-89. Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson both scored 18 points in that game. Ahead of this game, Bam Adebayo (left knee; tendinosis) and Tyler Herro (right hip; contusion) are questionable, while Gabe Vincent (right knee; soreness) is probable. This should be a great matchup to watch between two good teams.

MIA vs UTA live: MIA vs UTA rosters

MIA : Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent

UTA : Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike ConlayJr, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Derick Favours, Georges Niang, Trent Forrest, Miye Oni, Jarrell Brantley, Juwan Morgan

MIA vs UTA live: Top picks for MIA vs UTA Dream11 team

Jimmy Butler

Duncan Robinson

Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell

MIA vs UTA Dream11 prediction: MIA vs UTA Dream11 team

MIA vs UTA game prediction

The Utah Jazz will start as favourites to win this game.

Note: The MIA vs UTA Dream11 prediction and MIA vs UTA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIA vs UTA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

