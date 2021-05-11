Miami Heat Vs Boston Celtics: NBA Preview, Prediction And Playoffs Chances

Quick links:
With barely any regular-season games left, both Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are amongst teams trying to avoid the play-in tournament preceding the traditional playoffs. However, considering their losing streak, the Celtics are probably heading to the play-in tournament. That being said, the team still has four games remaining.
The teams met on Sunday (Monday IST), the Heat prevailing with a 130-124 score. The win turned out to be crucial for them, earning them the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Celtics are placed seventh, currently in a position to compete in the play-in tournament.
"Everybody knew the circumstances, right?" Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "Everybody knows where we stand. They know it, we know it, and they outplayed us. You've got to give them credit for that". Jayson Tatum also spoke about the same, adding that he knows their team could do much better. "Just play with a little bit more toughness and play faster. When we get stops in the second half we play fast and play to our advantage, and we look pretty good. So we've just got to start like that".
Gotta keep taking care of our own business#HEATPlayoffPush // @ATT pic.twitter.com/Zi3fyB6U6D— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 9, 2021
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
This will be the third time the teams will meet during the 2020-21 season. While the last encounter was a day ago, the first one was back in January. The Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, had led the team to a 107-105 victory.