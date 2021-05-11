Miami Heat Vs Boston Celtics: NBA Preview, Prediction And Playoffs Chances

With barely any regular-season games left, both Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are amongst teams trying to avoid the play-in tournament preceding the traditional playoffs. However, considering their losing streak, the Celtics are probably heading to the play-in tournament. That being said, the team still has four games remaining.

The teams met on Sunday (Monday IST), the Heat prevailing with a 130-124 score. The win turned out to be crucial for them, earning them the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Celtics are placed seventh, currently in a position to compete in the play-in tournament.

"Everybody knew the circumstances, right?" Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "Everybody knows where we stand. They know it, we know it, and they outplayed us. You've got to give them credit for that". Jayson Tatum also spoke about the same, adding that he knows their team could do much better. "Just play with a little bit more toughness and play faster. When we get stops in the second half we play fast and play to our advantage, and we look pretty good. So we've just got to start like that".

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Miami Heat will beat the Boston Celtics.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics stream details: Where to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live: How to watch NBA on TV in USA

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 12, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA channel (the USA only) – SN, Bally Sports Southern California and NBA League Pass

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics team news

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown – Day to day, ankle

Robert Williams III – Day to day, foot

Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo Out, knee

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics head to head

This will be the third time the teams will meet during the 2020-21 season. While the last encounter was a day ago, the first one was back in January. The Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, had led the team to a 107-105 victory.

NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Miami Heat (No. 6)

New York Knicks (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

(Image credits: AP)