Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming, Injury Report, Team News And More

Miami Heat are up against Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA 2021-22 match at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Sunday night, as per the local time. The Lakers travel to Miami after defeating Orlando Magic 105-116, following an effort by LeBron James to score 29 points on Friday night. At the same time, the Heat play their home against James and Lakers after losing 110-108 at Atlanta.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Team News

The Heat have a win/loss record of 15-5 while playing at home in the current season and they currently rank sixth in the Eastern Conference points table, with Tyler Herro averaging 21.6 points per game in the last 10 matches. At the same time, Lakers are 8-11 while travelling, and James sits second in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game. James has scored points at an average of 31.0 points over the last 10 games. Both teams have played 67 games in the regular NBA season ahead of Sunday’s match. Out of the 67, the Lakers have won 38 matches while Heat has remained victorious on 29 occasions.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Injury Report

James and Anthony Davis will be the game-time decisions due to abdomen and knee injuries for the Lakers on Sunday. Sekou Doumbouya sits out due to the health and safety protocols while Kendrick Nun won’t play for the visitors due to his knee injury. Meanwhile, the home team will miss the services of Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala due to injuries. Tyler Herro is out due to the health and safety protocols while Kyle Lowry is out due to personal reasons.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predicted Line-ups

Miami Heat Probable Starting Line-up: Point Guard- Duncan Robinson; Shooting Guard- Gabe Vincent; Small Forward – Trevor Ariza, Power Forward – LeBron James; Center – Dwight Howard

Los Angeles Lakers Probable Starting Line-up: Point Guard – Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard – Avery Bradley; Small Forward – Jayson Tatum; Power Forward – Al Horford; Center – Robert Williams III

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: LIVE Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Heat vs Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 4:30 AM IST on Monday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Heat vs Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Heat vs Lakers match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM on Sunday in the US and at 11:00 PM on Sunday in the UK.

