Miami Heat Vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, H2h Record And Playoffs Stream

Miami Heat will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1st playoff match of the ongoing NBA 2020-21 season. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 22, 2021. Here are the Heat vs Bucks stream details, how to watch NBA Playoffs live in India, and the Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction, h2h and schedule for the playoffs contest.

NBA playoffs 2020-21: Heat vs Bucks h2h and match preview

Miami Heat will go up against the Milwaukee Bucks in a repeat of last season's Eastern Conference semi-finals. Going through to the NBA finals despite being the underdogs in the matchup in 2020, Maimi Heat will come into this game hoping to repeat that performance. Having started off slow the side ended their regular-season campaign as the No.6 side in the East. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks, favourites again this season, have remained fairly consistent and will hope to avenge their disappointing 1-4 defeat in the semis last season with a winning start in their home arena.

Having won eight of their last ten games each, both teams will come into this game in good form. The Heat vs Bucks h2h for this season so far stands at 2-1 in favour of the Bucks. The first of the three matchups ended with a resounding 144-97 win for the Bucks, courtesy of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The next game went Miami's way with a 119-108 scoreline as Goran Dragic came into form. The final game between the teams, just last week, saw the Bucks go up 122-108.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

According to our Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction, the Milwaukee Bucks will win this match.

Heat vs Bucks stream details: How to watch NBA playoffs live in India

The Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks playoffs will not be televised in India. Unlike last year, the matches will not be available on the Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither will the live streaming be on FanCode. Instead, Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. Meanwhile, fans in the US can stream the Heat vs Bucks game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA.

Heat vs Bucks schedule

Game 1 - Saturday, May 22nd, 2:00 PM EST (Saturday, May 22nd, 11:30 PM IST)

Game 2 - Monday, May 24th, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, May 25th, 5:00 AM IST)

Game 3 - Thursday, May 27th, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, May 28th, 5:00 AM IST)

Game 4 - Saturday, May 29th, 1:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 30th, 11:00 PM IST)

Game 5 - Tuesday, June 1st, TBD

Game 6 - Thursday, June 3rd, TBD

Game 7 - Saturday, June 5th, TBD

Image Credits: AP