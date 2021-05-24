Miami Heat Vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Preview And Stream

The first game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat was the perfect beginning of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The thrilling game has set the tone for a highly competitive series to be played between both these Eastern Conference heavyweights. The Bucks won the game 109-107 courtesy a clutch basket from Khris Middleton. This series is a repeat of the last year's Eastern Conference semi-finals between the two where the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1.





Heat vs Bucks Game 2



The Miami Heat vs Bucks prediction didn't expect the outcome of the series to be what it was as the Heat nearly clean swept the Bucks last year. The Heat vs Bucks Game 2 will be an interesting affair considering the playoff history between the two teams. Game 2 will be decisive, as a win for the Bucks will make it easy for them to advance to the semis. Jimmy Butler will look to inspire the Heat to a win after his dismal shooting performance cost Miami Game 1. Butler, who helped Heat to the playoff final last year shot only 4-22 from the field and his performance will be key if the Heat would want to get back in the series.

The Bucks, who had a fantastic season this year will be hoping to carry their form to the postseason and possibly make a run for the Eastern Conference Championship after a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat in the Bubble. This could be perfect revenge for the 'Greek Freak' who was criticised after he failed to lead the Bucks deeper into the Playoffs. The performances from Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will be vital for the Milwaukee Bucks if they want to continue their winning run. Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat were their main scorers for the Heat in the first match as Bam Adebayo and Jimmy butler had a rare off-shooting night.

But the Heat will be pleased with the performance of the other players, as their main strength this season has been the depth in their squad. Last season the Heat had Tyler Herro who was a surprise factor for them in the series and the Heat will be hoping that he continues to help the team along with Jimmy Butler so that the Heat can make it past the Bucks. Game 2 of the series is going to be a close affair and it also is very possible that the game comes down to final possession. As both these teams are capable of doing the damage in the final few minutes and a lot is going to depend on how superstars like Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo perform to inspire their teams. The Greek Freak, who is a two-time NBA MVP, will be looking to make a mark in the postseason as well to cement his legacy as a great player

Heat vs Bucks head to head record

The Heat vs Bucks head-to-head record belongs to the Bucks as they won the regular season series 2-1 which included a blowout win for the Bucks. But the Heat have the edge over the Bucks in the playoffs after last season's 4-1 win which helped them make a deep playoff run. The Heat however know that both the Bucks wins came when Jimmy Butler was absent from the team and will be hoping that he powers them to a win against the Bucks



NBA Playoffs 2021 schedule:

Game 1 - Saturday, May 22, 2:00 PM EST (Saturday, May 22, 11:30 PM IST)

Game 2 - Monday, May 24, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, May 25, 5:00 AM IST)

Game 3 - Thursday, May 27, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, May 28, 5:00 AM IST)

Game 4 - Saturday, May 29, 1:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 30, 11:00 PM IST)

Game 5 - Tuesday, June 1, TBD

Game 6 - Thursday, June 3, TBD

Game 7 - Saturday, June 5 TBD



Heat vs bucks stream details:

American fans can now view the stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV or AT&T TV. Indian fans will have to purchase the NBA League Pass to watch the games on the NBA app

Heat vs Bucks injury report

Miami Heat will be without Victor Oladipo who they traded midseason and it is reported that he will be out for this season and will also be missing many games next season. The Bucks will be lining up without forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo as he is sidelined for the length of the first-round series of the NBA Playoffs 2021 schedule

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

With the first round of the series going to the Bucks, we can expect resilience from the Miami Heat but it won't be enough to stop Mike Budenholzer and his Bucks team, the series looks to be going in favour of the Bucks with a hard-fought 4-2 win which will help them advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.



(Image Credit: Milwaukee Bucks/Twitter)