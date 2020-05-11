Michael Jordan's $15,000 Check To Trump Casino Indiana In 1998 Set To Be Auctioned Off

As a result of The Last Dance's episodes releasing every week, Michael Jordan memorabilia have been selling at high prices. Last week, a Jordan rookie card sold for $96,000. Recently, reports stated that a Michael Jordan $15k check to a Donald Trump Casino was going to be auctioned off. The Michael Jordan $15k check to the Donald Trump Casino went to the auction around the same time Episodes 7 and 8 were released.

As per reports, during the 1997-98 season, Jordan stopped by the Casino between his games with the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. The Michael Jordan $15k check is made out to Trump Casino Indiana in Gary Ind., and the dates match the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls schedule. Goldin Auctions, who are auctioning various Jordan memorabilia, are auctioning the check till Saturday.

As per the site, the consignor got the check from an executive who worked at the casino. The check is signed February 16, 1998, when the Bulls did not have a game. Their next game was against the Pacers, which the Bulls won.

The Last Dance showed a $57,000 check by Jordan to a man called James “Slim” Bouler for his gambling losses from 1991. This is the first check that has reached the public. The check to Bouler is in government possession after Bouler was convicted of money laundering a year later. In The Last Dance, Jordan addressed his gambling problems, saying that he never had a problems as it was all under control.

The negative media attention caused Jordan to avoid the press for some time. The league summoned him for his problems, but he was not charged a fine or suspended by then-NBA commissioner David Stern. The check is valuable as it was signed when Jordan was still active and made out to Trump Indiana. As of now, reports expect the check to bring in a five-figure amount.

